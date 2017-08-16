The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Top 5: US TV Dramas

With new seasons of Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks underway, Jamie McEvoy runs down the top 5 US TV dramas currently available on air and online

By

Image: Bagogames @Flickr
Image: Bagogames @Flickr

5.         The Walking Dead (2010 – )

One of the longest running dramas still in production, The Walking Dead was the first show to properly introduce the undead to the small screen.  Premiering on Halloween, 2010, the series was initially met with apprehension.

With Andrew Lincoln – a British actor best known for roles in small UK shows This Life and Teachers – playing the lead character, AMC’s zombie-horror had to rely on its originality and the loyalty of fans of the comic books to kick start the series.

Despite lulls in Season 4 (enough with the farming already) and in Season 5 (less with the domestic drama and more with the flesh-eating beasties please), the show has retained a colossal fan base, and has spawned a spin off show in Fear the Walking Dead, and various theme park attractions.

The show excellently intertwines horror with drama, and it is scary how quickly mankind overtakes the undead as the major threat to the protagonists, in the form of David Morrissey’s sociopathic ‘Governor’ and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s pantomime-villain-esque Negan.  Season 8 airs in October.

Available on:  Amazon Prime; NOW TV

4.         Westworld (2016 – )

Fresh out of its first season in autumn 2016, Westworld was last year’s surprise hit.  A TV adaptation of a relatively unknown 1973 sci-fi film, set in the Wild West – a genre which has somewhat died in the last decade – did not appear to have success written all over it.

However, with a cast which included Sir Anthony Hopkins, Line of Duty’s Thandie Newton and X-Men star James Marsden, Westworld blew audiences away with its mystery, shocking twists, and incredible originality.  Its commercial and critical success led to an immediate renewal by HBO.

The show is set in a futuristic theme park where guests can live in an artificial Wild West named ‘Westworld’, which is populated by unnervingly lifelike androids.  Visitors can choose to hunt outlaws, spend their days drinking in the saloon, or face off in showdowns.

But as the season progresses, problems creep into the establishment.  Is there a darker, ulterior motive behind the park?  Can the androids be trusted? And can the guests and staff be sure that they themselves are not machines engineered by Westworld’s creators…?

Available on:  Sky; Amazon Prime

3.         Game of Thrones (2011 – )

Game of Thrones is without a doubt the biggest show in the world at the moment.  Everyone is talking about it, and social media is drowning in memes, analyses and spoilers about the latest episodes.  And understandably so.

Based on George RR Martin’s novel A Song of Ice and Fire, it is often described as ‘Lord of the Rings but with sex’.  Whilst accurate to an extent, this is a criminal understatement.  Renowned for killing off main characters and fan favourites, ‘GoT’ is peak cinematic TV.  It is currently in its seventh season, and the quality and excitement has yet to wane.

The show had to employ Sean Bean in its first season to gather the masses – akin to Hopkins’ involvement in Westworld – yet it is its home-grown stars in Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner who firmly hold the limelight now.

Available on:  Sky; Amazon Prime; NOW TV

2.         Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

The makers and cast of Breaking Bad never anticipated how massive their show would be.  Lead star Bryan Cranston has even said he didn’t think it would survive its first season.

Prior to filming its debut series, Cranston was best known for the pathetic but loveable character of Hal in Fox’s Malcom in the Middle.  But the immense success of Breaking Bad has seen him launched to Hollywood stardom and his portrayal of ‘Heisenberg’ becoming iconic.

The series follows a passive, unassertive high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who, following the news he has lung cancer, decides to start cooking high quality crystal meth in order to provide for his family financially after his death.

Despite an abundance of excellent characters – Aaron Paul’s tragic Jesse Pinkman and Giancarlo Esposito’s sinister Gustavo Fring but two – it is the transformation of Cranston’s White, from timid professor to sociopathic megalomaniac, that made the show the steamrolling success it was.

Available on:  Netflix; Amazon Prime

1.         The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)

HBO’s ground-breaking drama about the New Jersey mafia marked the arrival of the ‘New Golden Age of Television’.  Across six seasons, it follows the late James Gandolfini’s mob-boss Tony Soprano, who, amidst problems from both his literal and figurative family, regularly sees a therapist.

At first glance, the show could be perceived as a television adaptation of Analyze This, which starred Robert De Niro as a disgruntled Mafioso who seeks help from Billy Crystal’s psychiatrist.  However, the show shakes off any similarities with Harold Ramis’ comedy, and remains one of the most highly regarded TV series to this day.

For those who have watched Scorsese’s Goodfellas or De Niro’s A Bronx Tale, there will be an array of familiar Italian-American faces in The Sopranos, as well as cameos from Iron Man and Jungle Book director Jon Favreau and Hollywood veteran Sir Ben Kingsley.

The only show in this list to have concluded (Breaking Bad lives on in Netflix spinoff Better Call Saul), The Sopranos claims top spot due to its fantastic characters, rollercoaster plots, and its harrowing yet intriguing vision of the world of organised crime.

Available on:  Sky; Amazon Prime

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 16 August, 2017 in Film, Top Five by

Related posts

  • Review: The Walking Dead SE07E18th November 2016 Review: The Walking Dead SE07E1 The season premiere sent shockwaves through The Walking Dead universe in what is by far the most astonishing episode of the series to date
  • Feature: American TV Autumn Preview5th October 2014 Feature: American TV Autumn Preview It's the most wonderful time of the (TV) year...
  • We love to fear the zombie10th October 2016 We love to fear the zombie The undead have taken the entertainment world by storm, but what is it that is so appealing about the zombie apocalypse?
  • Top 5: Potential Future British Stars27th September 2015 Top 5: Potential Future British Stars We count down the British actors aged 25 or under who have the potential to be huge stars in the future
  • TV Binge: Game of Thrones27th January 2016 TV Binge: Game of Thrones The immensely popular—and at times controversial—fantasy show, Game of Thrones, returns for its sixth season this April as it departs ever further from its source material
  • Top 5: Emmy 2016 Nominated TV Shows4th October 2016 Top 5: Emmy 2016 Nominated TV Shows The highly acclaimed shows dominating television, and attracting audiences
  • Why the sudden love for Zombie films?20th March 2013 Why the sudden love for Zombie films? For Tom Glasser, a Zombie outbreak is like a motorway service station, and the popularity of shows like The Walking Dead says much about our society
  • Where has everybody gone?7th March 2013 Where has everybody gone? Mark McGrath looks at why directors are leaving Hollywood behind
  • Top 5 comic books for complete beginners8th February 2017 Top 5 comic books for complete beginners Brocha Goode recommends five graphic novels and comic books for those who don't like superheroes
  • TV Preview10th April 2014 TV Preview James previews his picks for what to watch on telly during revision downtime