Manchester’s most popular job sectors revealed

Research carried out by independent job board CV-Library has indicated the most sought-after job sectors in Manchester

Analysis of data from over 15.4 million job applications by CV-Library has indicated that distribution, consulting, manufacturing and surveying are the most sought-after job sectors in Manchester.

However this is not indicative of the most popular careers chosen by Manchester alumni — Tammy Goldfeld, Head of Careers at the University of Manchester told The Mancunion that “the most common (based on the Standard Industrial Classification codes) is the Human Health and Social Work Activities sector, which is presumably due to the large numbers of Nurses and Medics we produce.”

She continued, “there are also a lot of other sectors represented such as Education; Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities; Financial and Insurance Activities; and Information and Communication.”

Independent job board CV-Library looked at the industries that have become increasingly applied for in the first six months of 2017 across 17 UK cities including Manchester, and compared application data from the same period in 2016.

CV-Library suggested that the sectors in Manchester with the biggest increase in job applications were: the distribution sector, where applications were up 52% with an average salary of £28,186; the consulting sector, where applications were up 29% with an average salary of £39,514; and the manufacturing/surveying sector, where applications were up 25% with an average salary of £29,315.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library commented: “competition for jobs is definitely heating up and it’s clear that certain sectors are thriving in key cities across the UK. So, if you’re looking for a new role in any of these industries, it might be worth considering what you can do to stand out from the crowd and ensure your CV and cover letter really hit the mark when applying for roles.”

Notably, further analysis with average salary data from June 2017 indicated that higher wages did not influence those sectors with increased job applications. In fact, the majority of popular industries boasted similar wages to that of the UK average salary, £27,271, the ONS suggests.

The 17 cities analysed by CV-Library were: Aberdeen, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Portsmouth, Sheffield and Southampton.

The results of CV-Library’s research were spatially varied, with each city telling a slightly different story.

In the capital of London, for example, the sector suggested to have had the biggest growth in job applications was the charity sector, where applications were up 25% with an average salary of £26,913.

Alternatively, in Aberdeen, the customer service sector saw the biggest growth in job applications, according to CV-Library’s research. With an average salary of £21,825, applications appeared to be up 66%.

Similarly, Edinburgh was also suggested to have seen the biggest growth in job applications come in the customer service sector. CV-Library suggested that applications were up 66% in this sector, with an average salary of £21,825.

In the Yorkshire city of Leeds, CV-Library indicated that it was the management sector that had seen the biggest growth in job applications. CV-Library’s research suggested that applications were up 73% with an average salary of £39,970.