A-level results day sees less students going to university this year than in 2016

The University of Manchester though is not adhering to the national trend, with admissions of home and EU students up since this time last year

Despite yesterday’s A-Level results showing a rise in top grades being achieved, there was a significant decline in university applications being accepted.

According to The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), 2% fewer places were awarded at universities in the UK this year.

UCAS said in a statement: “The number of students accepted on A level results day is down 2% compared to 2016, but is the second highest number recorded.”

The University of Manchester has not adhered to this trend however, with a university spokesperson saying that “we’ve admitted more students than in 2016”.

The nationwide decline is partially the fault of Brexit says Sky News, as there has apparently been a 5% decline in EU students applying to go to study in the UK. This is something that UCAS also admits: “this decrease is driven by a fall in acceptances from older students, and fewer students from the European Union.”

Other reasons given for the decline are a decrease in the number of 18-19 year olds overall in the country, as well as changes and abolishing of popular (and, in some cases necessary) bursary schemes.

The University of Manchester is again not adhering to the national trend, as apparently “more EU students have accepted an offer of a place [at Manchester] than this time last year.”

In contrast, the number of sixth form or college leavers taking up apprenticeships has risen steadily from 175,000 in 2005-06 to more than 500,000 in 2015-16.

The rise in the attainment of A and A* grades at A-Level is a welcome one, with boys outperforming their female peers at achieving them for the first time since 1999.