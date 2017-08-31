The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Tequila Festival

Hannah Brierley discovers that hangovers can sometimes be worth the pain at this year’s Tequila Festival in Manchester

By

The saying goes that you need to take life with a pinch of salt, however on Saturday this was followed by a shot of tequila and a slice of lemon.

The Tequila Festival arrived in Manchester on the 26th August 2017, the second stop of its nationwide tour. It was an unfamiliar yet entertaining experience.

The event combined heritage and tradition with a contemporary edge. It won the hearts and livers of everyone who attended, including that of Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton… Eeek!

The festival ran as smoothly as the tequila sunrises from 1 pm until 11 pm and the turn out was notable despite the festival having to battle it out against other nearby events; Manchester Pride and a match at Old Trafford too.

On arrival, we were greeted with a complimentary shot along with a ‘Tequila Bible’ which provided insight and background of the brands of Tequila which were available to try.

The venue was brimming with sombrero hats, ponchos and all kinds of dancing. This combined with an infusion of Mariachi bands playing THAT Mexican song ( you all know which one I mean) but also DJ’s who were keeping the party going.

The Tequila Festival had an array of tequilas to taste, 30 brands from the house hold names such as Jose Cuervo, Don Julio and Patron to others less known. It was interesting to read about the drinks in the booklet which highlighted key notes and flavours in each; my personal favourite was the Casamigos Blanco, that was slightly twinged with vanilla and mint. It’s a drink I would never normally have tried and now one that I will encourage my friends to try for themselves.

If the shots are not quite for you, there was also a range of different Mexican food for you to experience and indulge in too! Burritos, and loaded Nachos, the perfect way to line your stomach… to allow you to drink and enjoy some more tequila.

The cocktails were tongue tingling from margaritas and tequila sunrises to a cocktail who’s name tickled me slightly; tequila mockingbird.

Proximo_87893

If you missed the Manchester one though, never fear — there’s still tickets for its appearances in Leeds, Birmingham and more, which you can buy here.

 

…Who knew hangovers could be this fun?

 

Comment on this article below

Posted 31 August, 2017 in Food & Drink, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Preview: The Tequila Festival is coming to Manchester10th August 2017 Preview: The Tequila Festival is coming to Manchester Salt and limes at the ready!
  • Gorilla7th October 2012 Gorilla We sent Alexandra Williams to check out Gorilla, a brand spanking new gin parlour
  • Albert’s Schloss8th March 2016 Albert’s Schloss We visited Albert's Schloss, whose owners 'set about transforming a beautiful Grade-II listed building into a beautiful beer hall and cook haus'
  • Review: El Capo23rd July 2014 Review: El Capo El Capo are bringing the authentic taste of tapas and tequila to Manchester.
  • Review: The Big Feastival15th September 2014 Review: The Big Feastival James Jackman visits The Big Feastival, an Alex James / Jamie Oliver mashup, to sample the event’s food and drink.
  • Banish those hangovers21st September 2013 Banish those hangovers Gemini (328-330 Oxford Road) Located at Whitworth Park Halls, Gemini Cafe is a favourite of students who are looking for an enormous plate of food for next to no money. It may not win […]
  • The Mark Addy30th October 2012 The Mark Addy Maddy Hubbard reviews The Mark Addy, a beautiful riverside 'true gem'
  • Going one better: restaurants12th March 2013 Going one better: restaurants Marcus Kelly offers alternatives to the chains, helping you get more for your money
  • Kukoos1st March 2013 Kukoos Kukoos is a new and delicious alternative to Oxford Road's usual suspects, with everything on the menu at £5 or less
  • Pub Crawl: A boozy wander up Oxford Road16th September 2013 Pub Crawl: A boozy wander up Oxford Road A guide to Oxford Road's watering holes