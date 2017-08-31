Review: Tequila Festival

Hannah Brierley discovers that hangovers can sometimes be worth the pain at this year’s Tequila Festival in Manchester

The saying goes that you need to take life with a pinch of salt, however on Saturday this was followed by a shot of tequila and a slice of lemon.

The Tequila Festival arrived in Manchester on the 26th August 2017, the second stop of its nationwide tour. It was an unfamiliar yet entertaining experience.

The event combined heritage and tradition with a contemporary edge. It won the hearts and livers of everyone who attended, including that of Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton… Eeek!

The festival ran as smoothly as the tequila sunrises from 1 pm until 11 pm and the turn out was notable despite the festival having to battle it out against other nearby events; Manchester Pride and a match at Old Trafford too.

On arrival, we were greeted with a complimentary shot along with a ‘Tequila Bible’ which provided insight and background of the brands of Tequila which were available to try.

The venue was brimming with sombrero hats, ponchos and all kinds of dancing. This combined with an infusion of Mariachi bands playing THAT Mexican song ( you all know which one I mean) but also DJ’s who were keeping the party going.

The Tequila Festival had an array of tequilas to taste, 30 brands from the house hold names such as Jose Cuervo, Don Julio and Patron to others less known. It was interesting to read about the drinks in the booklet which highlighted key notes and flavours in each; my personal favourite was the Casamigos Blanco, that was slightly twinged with vanilla and mint. It’s a drink I would never normally have tried and now one that I will encourage my friends to try for themselves.

If the shots are not quite for you, there was also a range of different Mexican food for you to experience and indulge in too! Burritos, and loaded Nachos, the perfect way to line your stomach… to allow you to drink and enjoy some more tequila.

The cocktails were tongue tingling from margaritas and tequila sunrises to a cocktail who’s name tickled me slightly; tequila mockingbird.

If you missed the Manchester one though, never fear — there’s still tickets for its appearances in Leeds, Birmingham and more, which you can buy here.

…Who knew hangovers could be this fun?