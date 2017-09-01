Manchester student to make an impact in Nepal

Manchester student set to make positive difference in Nepal when she takes part in an expedition with sustainable development charity Raleigh International

A University of Manchester student is set to make a positive difference in Nepal when she takes part in an expedition with sustainable development charity Raleigh International.

Belle Gallop, 22, will work alongside volunteers from Nepal for three months, as part of Raleigh International’s volunteering programme. Living and working in a rural community, she will be getting stuck into sustainable community and environmental projects, working in some of Nepal’s most remote places.

The projects will seek to improve the resilience of communities, helping locals to protect their natural resources.

Three key themes of the expedition will be water, sanitation and hygiene. Alongside other volunteers, Belle shall be taking part in the education of rural communities on the benefits of clean water, sanitation and hygiene. This will include constructing wells for increased access to water and public latrines.

The second half of the expedition will focus on sustainable livelihoods creation and increasing employment in rural communities through training, workshops and funding for local businesses.

Belle said: “It is going to be such an amazing, life-changing experience. I have no doubt that it will be challenging, but I am looking forward to really making a difference to those people worst affected by the 2015 earthquake, and hopefully go some way towards rebuilding their communities.”

Belle is taking part in and hosting various fundraising activities, the next one being the Worcester City 10K run on 17th September to raise money for the charity before her departure. Belle’s father, Graham, will also be offering rides in his VW camper van to help his daughter raise money for the charity.

Funds raised for Raleigh International will contribute towards making a tangible and lasting change in rural communities in Borneo, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Nepal and Tanzania where the charity operates ongoing volunteer expeditions.

Belle said: “I am really passionate about fundraising for Raleigh International, as I believe it is such an important cause. I will do everything in my power to smash my target of £800. It is also really great to see my family and close friends getting involved to help me raise money as well.”

To stay posted on fundraising activities, or to donate online via Belle’s Justgiving page, click here.