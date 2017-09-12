The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Alston Bar and Beef launches in Manchester

Whilst a bit on the expensive side, this new restaurant could be the perfect place to take a date (you actually like) or your parents to celebrate exam success

By

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Calling all steak and gin enthusiasts; get ready for some exciting news!

Construction has begun this week on the Corn Exchange’s newest venue, Alston Bar & Beef. First opening in Glasgow, this will be the first restaurant of the award winning brand on English soil.

The venue is set to open in autumn this year and will bring the highest quality steaks in the UK to Manchester. It will build on the success of the Glasgow venue which has the biggest selection of gins in the city. It also hopes to incorporate Manchester’s rich food and drink heritage.

Alston Bar & Beef will be the first venue in Manchester to showcase Tweed Valley steak on its menu. The beef is selected from the top one per cent of Scottish beef and dry hung for world class flavour. Additionally, a selection of bespoke gin-infusions created in-house will be on offer. Each gin will be created using a unique blend of botanicals, some of which will have been foraged from the Manchester area.

The General Manager of the new addition to Manchester’s thriving food and drink scene said: “We’re confident that when we open in autumn we will provide the perfect addition to Manchester’s buzzing restaurant and bar scene. We look forward to serving up the best steak and gin on offer in the city”.

As well as the premium menu on offer, the interior design of the restaurant is set to be a showstopper. Guests will enter the venue via a feature staircase and be greeted by a bespoke bar, the restaurant space will draw the eye to a 10m wide mural feature which has been specially commissioned by a Manchester based street-artist Tank Patrol. The interior will draw upon the heritage of the Corn Exchange location and the culture of the city of Manchester.

Alston Bar and Beef will certainly have steak and gin lovers waiting in anticipation for palate paradise to open in the heart of Manchester!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 12 September, 2017 in Food & Drink by

Related posts

  • Review: Manchester Liquor Market26th October 2014 Review: Manchester Liquor Market Hester Lonergan discovers the hidden joys of non-Basics spirits
  • Review: Urban Cookhouse22nd September 2015 Review: Urban Cookhouse Food Editor Ellie Gibbs reviews the newly opened Urban Cookhouse on Princess Street
  • Review: Red Hot World Buffet22nd September 2015 Review: Red Hot World Buffet Katie Green heads to Deansgate to see if there's anything different about this buffet chain
  • Review: Manchester Food & Drink Festival30th September 2014 Review: Manchester Food & Drink Festival James Jackman visits Albert Square to sample the delights on offer at the Manchester Food and Drink Festival.
  • Review: Ask Italian17th March 2015 Review: Ask Italian We asked Hester Lonergan what she thought about Ask.
  • The Coffee Column: Grindsmith28th October 2015 The Coffee Column: Grindsmith Columnist Andrew Wells heads down to Grindsmith in the Great Northern Warehouse on Deansgate to check out the daily grind
  • Review: Artisan18th March 2015 Review: Artisan Food and Drink Co-Editor Ellie Gibbs reports on one Living Ventures' eminent restaurants in Spinningfields.
  • Albert’s Schloss8th March 2016 Albert’s Schloss We visited Albert's Schloss, whose owners 'set about transforming a beautiful Grade-II listed building into a beautiful beer hall and cook haus'
  • Quite Good30th August 2015 Quite Good Ellie Gibbs reviews the recently refurbished Cornerhouse, in its new location as arts & culture complex HOME
  • Review: Fazenda20th March 2017 Review: Fazenda Temptation will prevail, tells Samuel Pigott