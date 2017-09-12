Preview: Alston Bar and Beef launches in Manchester

Whilst a bit on the expensive side, this new restaurant could be the perfect place to take a date (you actually like) or your parents to celebrate exam success

Calling all steak and gin enthusiasts; get ready for some exciting news!

Construction has begun this week on the Corn Exchange’s newest venue, Alston Bar & Beef. First opening in Glasgow, this will be the first restaurant of the award winning brand on English soil.

The venue is set to open in autumn this year and will bring the highest quality steaks in the UK to Manchester. It will build on the success of the Glasgow venue which has the biggest selection of gins in the city. It also hopes to incorporate Manchester’s rich food and drink heritage.

Alston Bar & Beef will be the first venue in Manchester to showcase Tweed Valley steak on its menu. The beef is selected from the top one per cent of Scottish beef and dry hung for world class flavour. Additionally, a selection of bespoke gin-infusions created in-house will be on offer. Each gin will be created using a unique blend of botanicals, some of which will have been foraged from the Manchester area.

The General Manager of the new addition to Manchester’s thriving food and drink scene said: “We’re confident that when we open in autumn we will provide the perfect addition to Manchester’s buzzing restaurant and bar scene. We look forward to serving up the best steak and gin on offer in the city”.

As well as the premium menu on offer, the interior design of the restaurant is set to be a showstopper. Guests will enter the venue via a feature staircase and be greeted by a bespoke bar, the restaurant space will draw the eye to a 10m wide mural feature which has been specially commissioned by a Manchester based street-artist Tank Patrol. The interior will draw upon the heritage of the Corn Exchange location and the culture of the city of Manchester.

Alston Bar and Beef will certainly have steak and gin lovers waiting in anticipation for palate paradise to open in the heart of Manchester!