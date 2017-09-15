Preview: Pizza and Prosecco festival

Calling all Pizza and Prosecco enthusiasts, the perfect pair comes to Manchester as part of a national tour on the 16th of September.

The Pizza and Prosecco festival will arrive at Bowlers in Manchester on Saturday 16th of September. From 2pm until 11am, a variety of over 20 different Proseccos including some delightful fizz cocktails will be on offer. At the same time a range of delicious home cooked pizzas from local traders such as Doughboys and The Original Goodfillas will be available as the perfect pairing to the sparkling Prosecco concoctions. All dietary requirements are catered for, including gluten free and vegan options.

The Tiny Tipple Van will be helping you pair each slice of cheesy goodness with the perfect Prosecco, and will demonstrate some innovative new cocktails that you can try at home. Additionally, to ensure each Prosecco you try compliments each slice of pizza, upon entry guests will be handed a Pizza and Prosecco bible.

A variety of entertainment can also be expected including live music and sing-a-longs. As the evening gets cooler guests can snuggle up under soft blankets next to outdoor heaters to watch the live entertainment whilst indulging in the plethora of treats available.

The response to the Pizza and Prosecco Festival has been huge — the Glasgow event sold out in four hours, forcing a second date! Pizza and Prosecco is a perfect pairing and loved by many. This is undoubtedly going to be an unforgettable event. Tickets are on final release from £15.99 and available at https://www.fatsoma.com/pizza–prosecco-festival