Invest in the best for your beauty bag

September is once more upon us, and it’s hard to believe summer has been and gone! As our tans (real or faux) start to fade, and term time beckons, here is my top pick of beauty buys to invest in to stand you and your make-up bag in good stead for the remainder of 2017.

Stick to it – Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick

This multi-tasking magical foundation stick not only provides you with a lightweight flawless foundation coverage but also doubles as a concealer.

Hourglass have created this foundation stick to contain double the usual concentration of foundation pigment which not only will be able to cover those dark circles gained from endless partying in welcome week but also enables you to build the coverage in areas of your concern. (AKA blemishes induced by the high sugar content of all those Jägerbombs).

Not only does this weightless texture last for up to 12 hours, its waterproof abilities make it the perfect staple for the rainy Manchester climate!

My favourite aspect of this product is the application process. Simply place four dots on your forehead, cheeks, and chin, and buff into your skin with a foundation brush. The triangular shape of the applicator allows for further precision and perfecting.

Its compact packaging makes this the perfect foundation tool for the girl on the go; running around campus to all of your induction week lectures and seminars.

With 26 available shades, suiting all skin types — both dry and oily — as well as being indisputably cruelty-free and vegan, this foundation choice is a no-brainer beauty investment.

RRP £42, Space NK, 5 St Anns Square, Manchester M2 7LP

Up in the clouds – Glossier Cloud Paint Duo

Even if you haven’t heard of Glossier, you have probably seen its millennial pink and bold packaging plastered to your Instagram feed by some of the worlds most respected beauty industry experts, editors and bloggers.

This New York brand was created by Into The Gloss founder, Emily Weiss, in 2014. Coveted by all of us beauty addicts in the UK, the wait is almost over for us to purchase it on home soil!

My top recommended purchase from Glossier would be their Cloud Paint Duo. This smooth, creamy, gel textured blush is available in four shades inspired by New York sunsets; Dusk, Puff, Beam and Haze.

It’s low maintenance application also won me over — only fingers tips required — and it provides a bright, colourful, dewy complexion, that doesn’t mask but enhances all of your natural features!

The efficiency scale of this product is off the charts — the tiniest drop goes the longest way. Your radiant cheeks will be visible for miles around! It’s the perfect antidote if you’re feeling a little washed out as winter looms large.

Ingredient wise, it contains collagen — an ingredient renowned for plumping and hydrating your skin. Both the cloud paints, and the remainder of the eclectic Glossier range are paraben and cruelty-free, making them an even more attractive purchase.

The Glossier collection will be available to purchase online in the UK from October and their prices range from £10-£32.

It’s lit – Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

Urban Decay are renowned for their infamous Naked Eyeshadow Palettes, and the newly launched Heat Palette has stepped up to the plate with a departure from more conservative shades bringing us a masterpiece of 12 new tantalising amber orientated shades. These comprise of five shimmery and seven matte buttery colours that utilise browns, burnt oranges, deep reds, and ash tones.

Fashioning a versatile array of looks is made simple with this serious piece of kit, whether your goal is paired down and neutral, a statement smokey eye, or an artist’s hybrid of both. In the words of Mean Girl’s Cady Heron “the limit does not exist”.

Nude shades such as ‘Chaser’ can be used as a great base — shades like ‘Sauced’ and ‘Low Blow’ can build on the intensity. A top tip would be to use these on the creases of your eye lid to ensure a professional transition for a smokey eye.

‘Lumbre’ and ‘Scorched’ can be used to build intensity in the centre of your eye, and shadows can be deepened with darker tones such as ‘En Fuego’.

It’s large compact mirror and double ended brush endow you with the essential tools to apply and blend the velvety textures to your hearts desire.

The warming tones make this purchase the perfect partner in crime for your autumnal berry winter wardrobe pieces. It even comes equipped with a large compact mirror and double ended brush for application and blending.

I would recommend using an eye base and eye primer such as the Urban Decay Eye Primer Potion (RRP £16) to maintain your eye shadow Picasso masterpiece throughout the day and evening.

RRP £39.50 Urban Decay, Debenhams, Market Street, Manchester, M60 1TA

In summary: the new term is about to commence, your loan is about to drop, so let your inner voice rule and treat yo’ self.