Missguided’s Manchester sample sale

Did someone say Missguided sample sale?!

That’s right, on Saturday the 23rd of September, Missguided is hosting a huge sample sale right here in Manchester. The sale is being held at Factory on Princess Street, which you may or may or not remember from many hazy nights out.

The event will run from 11am-5pm — a very reasonable amount of time for a fabulous shopping experience. For one day and one day only, Missguided is offering up to 70 per cent off their amazing stock! Get ready to pick up some bargains girls! There will also be live music and some great freebies, so make sure you get there early to avoid missing out.

For all the details, head over to their event page. You do not want to miss this!