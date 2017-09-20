Rewind: This week in music history

Hannah Brierley takes you back to look through some of the music worlds highs and lows of the past in this week in music history

As we find ourselves in our first week of the academic year, let’s have a quick look back at what this week had in store for music in days gone by…

18th September 1970 – Jimi Hendrix, arguably one of the greatest, and most influential guitarists passes away in London at the age 27.

18th September 1983 – KISS appear for the first time without their infamous makeup on an interview with MTV.

19th September 1970 – The first Glastonbury in the UK takes place in Pilton Park.

20th September 1969 – John Lennon announces that he is leaving The Beatles after nine years of being a group.

20th September 2009 – MUSE goes straight to No.1 with their fifth album The Resistance. It also topped the charts in 19 other countries around the world.

21st September 1981 – Adam and the Ants reach No.1 in the UK with the track ‘Prince Charming’.

21st September 2007 – Snoop Dogg is sentenced to three years of probation and 160 hours of community service for carrying a collapsible baton.

22nd September 1990 – Nirvana plays to their biggest crowd so far of 15,000, one of which was Dave Grohl who auditioned to be their drummer 3 days later.

23rd September 1977 – David Bowie releases the single ‘Heroes’, and whilst this didn’t become an instant hit, this single went on to be one of Bowie’s signature songs.

23rd September 2004 – Slipknot’s Corey Taylor releases a statement to put straight that he is, in fact, not dead, after rumours spread on the online.

24th September 1957 – Elvis Presley releases the infamous ‘Jailhouse Rock’.