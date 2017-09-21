Manchester, night by night

So, welcome to your first week of this academic year! As you’re probably already aware, Manchester has an abundance of different club nights to offer. Here’s a quick run-down of some of the events that will guarantee a good time and won’t break the bank.

MONDAY: QUIDS IN at Factory251. The three floored venue has a mixture of hip hop, house, dance, and alternative music to offer. As it says on the tin, entry is only £1 before 12pm. The building itself is the infamous Factory Records, the studio home to the likes of the Happy Mondays and Joy Division. Take in the rich history whilst simultaneously having that Jäger shot.

TUESDAY: GOLDTEETH at Deaf Institute. This beautiful little gem plays the best in northern soul, funk, and feel good Mo-Town classics. If this isn’t your bag then the modern hits and floor fillers of the second floor are for you! This a sure-fire good night, and a lot closer than venturing all the way to the town centre.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday night is sport society night, which means 256 is the place to go. This place is a spectacle, with initiations as far as the eye can see. Its a very short walk from Fallowfield campus, and a short walk away from Chicken King, so everyone is a winner.

THURSDAY: SKINT at 42nd Street. For all your alternative indie pop needs. £1 entry before 12pm with a student card (£3 without a card). Can you say no to a place that serves 60p shots, £1.30 vodka mixers, and plays classics such as Kasabian, Bowie, Oasis, and Stevie Wonder? This is perfect solution for a boring Thursday night.

FRIDAY: PROP BOX Revolution at Deansgate Locks, with a free photo booth with a collection of props to drunkenly pose with. As well as this, they have fun printouts, wacky and weird cocktails, and a range of flavoured vodka shots to share with your friends. All these combined will create an exciting night out for all.

SATURDAY: Warehouse Project. If you are new to Manchester, WHP should be on your bucket list to visit at least once. But after going once, you are more than likely be wanting to go again. WHP is on every Friday and Saturday (and sometimes Thursday) up until the end of the year, with a special New Year’s Day special on the 1st of January 2018. WHP present a range of fresh and established electronic, techno, and house DJs.

SUNDAY: The Friendship’s Music Quiz. Free to enter, with a gallon of beer up for grabs, this fine institution can help nurse your Sunday woes. First up, deciding team names, for which a fierce arms race has developed between locals and students. Those who are squeamish may wish to give it pass.