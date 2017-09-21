Want to dine with a difference? Experience the blind taste test at Vapiano

In celebration and anticipation of this year’s Manchester Food and Drink Festival, Vapiano is offering its customers the opportunity to put their taste buds to the test

For two nights in October, the laid back and authentic Italian establishment Vapiano will become a battleground for foodies hoping to prove their palettes are the most refined of them all. Those who think they know their “pestos apart” are encouraged to prove their culinary knowledge using only their tastebuds and sense of smell.

Unlike a traditional dining experience, guests will be put through their paces in the heart of the Corn Exchange; they’ll be asked to guess the Italian cuisines they are sampling whilst wearing a blind fold. Despite not being able to see the food, the restaurant has ensured that this is “no bushtucker trial”. Instead, customers will have the chance to enjoy an array of homemade starters, pastas, pizzas, salads and desserts – coupled up with some drinks!

A statement from Vapiano promises that “you will be surprised by how much you can get wrong when you cannot see whats under your nose.” This event is therefore certain to provide a unique dining experience that will challenge the senses and our understanding of the food we eat.

If you think you have the palette of a champion, make sure you get down to Vapiano on either the 3rd or 4th of October for this exclusive event. Doors will open at seven in the evening and tickets will cost £18 a head. The restaurant does however encourage you to book your tickets fast, as previous events have sold out. You can buy your tickets here for both sessions.