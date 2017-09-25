“Fenty Beauty on the brain”

SOS, please, someone help me. It’s not healthy for me to feel this way! Let’s talk about Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. As if 12 American…

SOS, please, someone help me. It’s not healthy for me to feel this way! Let’s talk about Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

As if 12 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 8 Grammy Awards and 8 record breaking studio albums don’t quite cut it, our favourite Barbadian girl can take a bow and add beauty mogul to her never-ending portfolio of girl boss achievements.

Since its launch a fortnight ago, Fenty Beauty is causing serious Disturbia in the cosmetic industry. It’s key messaging and objective focuses around inclusivity and the celebration of diversity through its extensive shade ranges as well as encouraging users to have fun and be creative.

This is immediately apparent when I was invited to discover the collection at Harvey Nichols. With over 40 shades available in the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longer Foundation, Fenty Beauty instantly ticks boxes many cosmetic brands fail to.

RiRi’s Fenty Beauty assortment fulfils all of your beauty needs, whether it be the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, Killawatt Free Style Highlighters, or the Match Stix Skinsticks, which are available in matte and shimmery colours.

The ‘fenty glow’ is best personified with my favourite product from the collection — the Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. Its single shade was purposely designed to suit all skin colours, and its rose and nude tones ensure your lips shine bright like a diamond throughout the day and evening.

The Fenty Beauty team are equipped with compatibility charts which upon selecting your correct foundation shade, can immediately suggest which shades of products in the range can be used to conceal, contour and highlight to compliment your look. This is a fabulous time saver and acts as a great referencing point if you wish to purchase one item and return for the rest at a later date.

Every aspect has been carefully considered and the collection boasts a variety of tools for application that include beauty sponges, brushes, and blotting paper. Portable mini versions of the brushes have been created as the perfect accompaniment when you are on the move.

Did I mention all the packing is magnetic?! The entire range is also completely cruelty-free — an increasingly important factor when it comes to selecting our best in beauty.

As far as price points go, the collection ranges from a very reasonable £8 to £26.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is here to stay and is available to purchase exclusively at Harvey Nichols nationwide and online.

So jump on the closest bus or taxi and order them to shut up and drive to your nearest Fenty Beauty counter which can be located at:

Harvey Nichols Manchester, 21 New Cathedral Street, Manchester, M1 1AD