The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Opinion: We need to talk about toilets

Dealing with the seemingly banal problems of theatre will keep it alive – so why are theatre critics being so dismissive of them? Theatre Editor Sophie Graci explores

By

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Flagship BBC Radio 4 arts programme Front Row is coming to TV this month, and whilst this should be a time for celebration (the arts! On TV! Where everyone can see them!), this week its presenters have come under fire for their complaints about the state of British theatre. Not the lack of diversity on stage and in the audience, nor the insistence on an annual revival of Hamlet, but the practicalities of going to the theatre. Long periods of action without an interval, for example, uncomfortable seats, and inaccessible facilities.

This has caused outrage amongst critics, with the most vitriolic decrying the criticism as “lightweight” and “f*cking outrageous.” Mark Shenton of The Stage at least admits that, “yes, these matters sometimes vex professional theatregoers too,” but argues that “the rewards far outweigh the inconveniences and irritation.”

But is this the case for all theatre-goers? For disabled patrons, accessibility is vital, rather than merely an inconvenience and irritation. For parents and shift-workers, it matters that theatre timings can be restrictive. These things are part of the theatrical experience, not just what takes place on stage. To be able put them aside is a privilege, not a default position.

There was snobbery around the reactions as well. BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan, one of the presenters, mentioned going to see Dreamgirls and School of Rock, and that his favourite theatre venue was The Globe. Theatre Twitter promptly tore into him — as if musicals are too mainstream for a critic, and The Globe too obvious.

The job of a critic is to communicate their assessment and opinion of a piece of work — not to be a gatekeeper of taste. The complaints show these critics to be out of touch, and exemplifies why theatre comes across as so clique-y from the outside: if your tastes aren’t niche enough, you’re not a real theatre-goer.

Speaking to students about theatre issues that concern them, one of the things that came up was often that students must go to the theatre on their own because they can’t get anyone to come with them. How are you supposed to find someone to go to theatre with you, when most of your friends think of it as stuffy, long, and old-fashioned?

Another Drama student mentioned that his mum had never been to a play that did not have him in it, and that many of his friends felt excluded from theatre. The theatre can be an off-putting place, and rather than berating the presenters for their comments we should instead look to why theatre seems so determined to be stuck in its ways.

These are important issues, not petty ones, and we should care about them if we want to keep audiences coming in. Future theatre makers will need to deal with these issues if they want to keep it alive.

It is vital that the theatre continues to become more diverse — to invite theatre makers and audiences to be part of work in the spaces — but maybe all theatre producers need to do to get audiences in is make the toilets more accessible.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 25 September, 2017 in Theatre by

Related posts

  • Review: Hamlet19th October 2014 Review: Hamlet Weary, if profitable, this overwrought production does not compliment Maxine Peake's unique, genderless frailty as Hamlet, writes Benjamin Monk
  • Why I Love/Why I Hate29th October 2012 Why I Love/Why I Hate Hannah Lawrence reveals her likes and loathes of theatre
  • FROW vs Runway28th September 2016 FROW vs Runway The runway currently lives in the shadow of fashion's Front Row. Is this the future of fashion? Deputy Fashion Editor Sophie Soar weighs up the pros and cons of the Front Row celebs versus […]
  • Review: Wrong ‘Un18th January 2014 Review: Wrong ‘Un Stephanie Scott reviews RedLadder Theatre Company's 'Wrong 'Un' at The Lowry
  • Should the BBC be funded by the tax payer?4th October 2016 Should the BBC be funded by the tax payer? With its recent changes and historical significance seemingly in conflict, is it time to rethink the BBC's funding?
  • Manchester’s finest at Joshua Brooks15th October 2012 Manchester’s finest at Joshua Brooks Helen McCarthy reviews some of the JB Shorts at Joshua Brooks
  • Why I Love/Why I Hate15th November 2012 Why I Love/Why I Hate Helen McCarthy reveals even more of her favourite and least favourite tHings in theatre
  • Review: Women’s Hour17th October 2016 Review: Women’s Hour An hour full of laughs, mocking and challenging the status quo
  • Grease is the word… of the past15th October 2012 Grease is the word… of the past Jessie Cohen reviews touring musical Grease after its stop-off at the Palace Theatre last week.
  • Review: The Nutcracker4th February 2016 Review: The Nutcracker Scintillating costumes, flexed feet, and moments of questionable timing! Reporter Georgina Gledhill examines The Moscow City Ballet's The Nutcracker with a keen eye...