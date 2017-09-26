What’s on this week?

The Mancunion

Transmission Funk Presents Bradley Zero & Hidden Spheres  – Soup Kitchen, 27th September:

The founder of Rhythm Section International will be DJing alongside the Manchester based Hidden Spheres. If a week of Freshers nights has you pining for something a little different, then come for a night of real deep house grooves at the Northern Quarter gem.

Hanni El-Khatib – Ruby Lounge, 28th September:

The LA-based vintage rocker will be playing alongside the Holy Oysters. His simple, clean bluesy sound reflects his association with Dan Auerbach. If you’re looking for some old fashioned rock and roll this week then this is the night for you.

Lord of the Tings And Friends – Hidden, 27th September:

Two Manchester nightlife classics collide. Hidden nightclub will play host to the best local Dancehall, Grime & Garage night in the area. Come along and start the term right whilst also supporting local talent.

SonicAtomic and Guests – Night and Day Cafe, 26th September:

SonicAtomic play a psychedelic blend of krautrock, postrock, and jazz. It’s an innovative, interesting sound to get lost in. At £6 a ticket, you’re not going to find a better value event this Tuesday.

MC Devvo one-off show – Ruby Lounge, 30th September:

Okay I’ll admit, it’s a quiet week so I’m casting wide net here. But come on, why wouldn’t want to see your favourite beer drinking, pidgeon kicking, Yorkshire YouTube star live in the flesh. You never know, it might be fookin’ sick mate.

