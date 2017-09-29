The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

A guide to Warehouse Project 2017

The season has started and Manchester is ready, so what’s in Store for WHP17?

By

Photo Credit: Pippa Rankin
Photo Credit: Pippa Rankin

Manchester’s Warehouse Project kicked off on the 16th of September. LCD Soundsystem and Welcome To The Warehouse have already caused a storm. Some star-studded names cross the lineup this season, from The Chemical Brothers to Craig David to Annie Mac. Store Street, again, has secured a calendar to attract a Mancunian party every weekend.

Annie Mac Presents… will dominate the coming weekend of the 6th and 7th of October, with a line-up which boasts J-Hus, My Nu Leng, Stefflon Don, and Toddla T. The following weekend sees Giggs take to the stage, and with Drake joining him for an appearance earlier this summer, keep your eye out for the ‘More Life’ superstar. It’s sure to be an energised gig.

Mura Masa is one to be excited about — the young DJ taking to Manchester’s celebrated stage for a session of multi-instrumental goodness. The Anchor Point Night on the 21st of October also sees Nao and Bonzai on the line-up, so it’s sure to be one night of mellow electronic vibes.

Adam Beyer presents Drumcode on the 3rd of November and Craig David the following day is set to be a heavier weekend, with David Rodigan bringing reggae to Manchester and Big Narstie giving us a taste of grime after the techno of Drumcode. ‘People Just Do Nothing’ stars Kurupt FM return to Warehouse Project for a highly anticipated set.

If you are prepared for an all-day session, Jamie XX and friends take over on the 11th November for an elongated set from 2 pm until midnight. With further details to be revealed, we’re keeping our eye out for whom Jamie turns up with.

Alongside Paradise and Bicep on the 17th and 18th of November respectively, a Chase and Status DJ set alongside DJ Rage is sure to go down well. My Nu Leng and Shy FX return for the line-up, which is followed by one of the most sought-after tickets for this season: The Chemical Brothers.

Solardo Sessions b2b Skream takes over Boxing Day, so expect some tech to continue on the Christmas celebrations. With both New Year events still to be announced, and Warehouse providing such an eclectic mix of genres for this season, the start of 2018 remains a mystery for now. One thing’s for sure, WHP17 is not to be missed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 29 September, 2017 in Features, Music by

Related posts

  • Interview: Virus Syndicate22nd February 2014 Interview: Virus Syndicate The Mancunian Grime collective talk Dubstep evolution, Industrial influences and an imminent return to the La Hacienda days.
  • Album: James Blake – The Colour In Anything14th May 2016 Album: James Blake – The Colour In Anything James Blake's 76 minute epic lives up to it's title, channelling shades of love and loss with extraordinary clarity, through vibrant and varied instrumentals
  • Club: Warehouse Project presents Welcome to the Warehouse1st October 2014 Club: Warehouse Project presents Welcome to the Warehouse The Warehouse Project returns home
  • Student Spotlight: Off The Record7th February 2017 Student Spotlight: Off The Record Harrison Kersey previews another promising night organised by students in this week's Student Spotlight
  • Red Bull Culture Clash – Manchester17th March 2016 Red Bull Culture Clash – Manchester Manchester hosts "the world's biggest music battle", the Red Bull Culture Clash 2016—featuring Manchester-based acts Made in Manchester, LEVELZ, Dub Smugglers and BASSTRONIC fronted by A […]
  • Album: Jagwar Ma – Every Now & Then28th October 2016 Album: Jagwar Ma – Every Now & Then The Australian dance group have returned with a new member and a strong follow up to their 2013 debut, writes Tara Bharadia
  • Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super8th April 2016 Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super 30 years into their career, Pet Shop Boys remain one of the most influential pop groups of all time and Super holds up a mirror to today's pop scene to show it
  • Live: Shura21st January 2017 Live: Shura Rounding off the year on home turf, Shura's catchy dance-pop is unfortunately let down by a static performance that lacks variety, writes Cassie Hyde
  • Live: Welcome to Warehouse1st October 2015 Live: Welcome to Warehouse A weak finish after a strong start to an exciting season of Manchester's favourite, Warehouse Project. Get ready!
  • Preview: Transmission8th December 2014 Preview: Transmission Transmission / Albert Hall / January - April 2015