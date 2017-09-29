A guide to Warehouse Project 2017

Manchester’s Warehouse Project kicked off on the 16th of September. LCD Soundsystem and Welcome To The Warehouse have already caused a storm. Some star-studded names cross the lineup this season, from The Chemical Brothers to Craig David to Annie Mac. Store Street, again, has secured a calendar to attract a Mancunian party every weekend.

Annie Mac Presents… will dominate the coming weekend of the 6th and 7th of October, with a line-up which boasts J-Hus, My Nu Leng, Stefflon Don, and Toddla T. The following weekend sees Giggs take to the stage, and with Drake joining him for an appearance earlier this summer, keep your eye out for the ‘More Life’ superstar. It’s sure to be an energised gig.

Mura Masa is one to be excited about — the young DJ taking to Manchester’s celebrated stage for a session of multi-instrumental goodness. The Anchor Point Night on the 21st of October also sees Nao and Bonzai on the line-up, so it’s sure to be one night of mellow electronic vibes.

Adam Beyer presents Drumcode on the 3rd of November and Craig David the following day is set to be a heavier weekend, with David Rodigan bringing reggae to Manchester and Big Narstie giving us a taste of grime after the techno of Drumcode. ‘People Just Do Nothing’ stars Kurupt FM return to Warehouse Project for a highly anticipated set.

If you are prepared for an all-day session, Jamie XX and friends take over on the 11th November for an elongated set from 2 pm until midnight. With further details to be revealed, we’re keeping our eye out for whom Jamie turns up with.

Alongside Paradise and Bicep on the 17th and 18th of November respectively, a Chase and Status DJ set alongside DJ Rage is sure to go down well. My Nu Leng and Shy FX return for the line-up, which is followed by one of the most sought-after tickets for this season: The Chemical Brothers.

Solardo Sessions b2b Skream takes over Boxing Day, so expect some tech to continue on the Christmas celebrations. With both New Year events still to be announced, and Warehouse providing such an eclectic mix of genres for this season, the start of 2018 remains a mystery for now. One thing’s for sure, WHP17 is not to be missed.