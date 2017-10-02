The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Missguided sample sale

Hundreds of hungry shoppers descended on the Missguided sample sale in the hope of some bargain goodies

By

Photo: The Mancunion
Photo: The Mancunion

Arriving at the Missguided sample sale at 10 am sharp I was met with a huge queue that snaked down the road and disappeared around the corner of Princess Street. Officially, the sale didn’t start until 11 am, so the dedication of those queuing shoppers was commendable. Fortunately, I was allowed to head straight in and get first picks from the sale, so I waved goodbye to my friends who had to join the back of the queue with the non-VIPs – being Fashion Editor does have its perks.

As you walked into the glamorous location for the sample sale, also known as the fresher’s favourite haunt Factory, you were met with the familiar smell of stale alcohol and flashbacks to regrettable nights out. However, the rails and rails of clothes more than made up for it.

As a first-time sample sale shopper, I was bewildered with what to expect and also more importantly what the sample sale etiquette is. If the films are to be believed then a sample sale is a ruthless, aggressive experience, but I didn’t fancy fighting over a pair of shoes à la Becky Bloomwood in Confessions of a Shopaholic. Thankfully, Missguided had issued rules that clearly stated that you must be kind to your fellow Missguided babes to ensure that there would be no Saturday morning scraps.

Armed with the knowledge that there would be no kicking, biting, or scratching, I was ready to shop. Our Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor Amy, who has had experience with sample sale shopping, advised to me to keep hold of everything I liked and then sort through what I didn’t want at the end. It seems simple enough – you’re basically reserving the clothes you like whilst you shop before making your final decision before you pay. It’s savvy sample sale shopping!

I was great at holding onto everything I liked and ended up with a huge armful of clothes. However, I was not so great at getting rid of things that I probably would never wear. I completely missed the point of her advice and I ended up buying everything that I had initially picked up. The bargains were too good to resist, £5 for everything but coats which were sold for £10, how is a girl to say no? If I ever trust myself near a sample sale again, perhaps I’ll actually be responsible with my purchases.

Sophie, Amy, and I definitely had the best experience because we were allowed early entry, however, the longer we were in there the busier and less enjoyable it became. Another issue was the lighting; it was so dark in there it was difficult to see the clothes but then again this might have been an excellent business move that led to shoppers buying things they didn’t actually want. I certainly fell for it if so; I bought a great fringed skirt that actually turned out to be a great pair of fringed shorts.

The sample sale had some cute bits but the overall experience was definitely improved by being permitted early access. I would love to attend another sample sale but in the future, I would probably try to be more frugal and shop more responsibly. That’s the goal anyway. Thanks, Missguided for the fab bargains and a great Saturday morning!

 

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 2 October, 2017 in Fashion & Beauty by

Related posts

  • Missguided’s Manchester sample sale20th September 2017 Missguided’s Manchester sample sale The biggest Missguided sample sale is coming to Manchester this Freshers' Week
  • The Closet x MISSGUIDED Preview8th April 2016 The Closet x MISSGUIDED Preview The Closet and MISSGUIDED team up to bring you one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year, all in the name of their chosen charity, Manchester Mind
  • A Fresher’s Guide to Shopping in Manchester20th September 2016 A Fresher’s Guide to Shopping in Manchester Talia Lee-Skudder gives you an overview of the top shopping destinations in Manchester.
  • How to: Wear Colour8th March 2016 How to: Wear Colour Perisha Kudhail makes your outfit pop as she teaches you how to ditch those winter blues and inject some colour into your wardrobe
  • When The Mancunion met The Closet8th November 2016 When The Mancunion met The Closet Fashion and Beauty Editor Sarah Kilcourse meets with The Closet's Managing Director Alex Neilson-Clark to find out the goings on in the University of Manchester's treasure trove
  • Cottonopolis: Manchester’s fashionable history10th March 2015 Cottonopolis: Manchester’s fashionable history Contributer Kathryn Murray gives us a history lesson on the cotton industry in Manchester
  • Exhibition review: Fashion and Freedom8th November 2016 Exhibition review: Fashion and Freedom Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor Sophie Soar reviews Manchester Art Gallery's exhibition 'Fashion and Freedom'
  • The New Year’s realistic resolutions10th January 2016 The New Year’s realistic resolutions Soph Soar discusses the real investment of fitness fashion for those whose New Year's resolutions aren't going to plan
  • Top 5: Christmas jumpers2nd December 2014 Top 5: Christmas jumpers Christmas jumpers don't need to cringe. Kirsty Marsh offers her top five stylish seasonal knits
  • Stuck in the Seventies29th September 2015 Stuck in the Seventies As your favourite summer trends disappear from the high street, Kassi Allcock gives you the 411 on how the seventies trend will continue through to autumn