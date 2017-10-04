The Mancunion

Take a break without breaking the bank

Megan Ritchie gives some useful tips on planning your next weekend getaway for less than you might expect

Photo: Sophia Macpherson
Finding a cheap break abroad often feels impossible, especially on a student budget. But with some time, patience, and shopping around you could be jetting off in no time!
Top tips for finding a cheap city break:

–Be flexible.

For University of Manchester students, the winter break is longer than school holidays, making the week after New Year 2018 the perfect time to book a short break as flight and hotel prices drop considerably.

–Shop around!

Sites like TripAdvisor do the comparing of prices from numerous sites for you.

–Make sure you pick a cheap destination too if you are on a budget. It’s all well and good finding a great deal on flights and accommodation but you may spend a fortune when you arrive!
There are some great last-minute deals available but if, like me, you like to plan in advance then here are 3 great city break deals for New Year 2018 that you won’t want to miss out on:

 

Amsterdam

 

Image: Pixabay

Flying with easyJetManchester to Amsterdam: 14:10 on the 9th of January 2018

Amsterdam to Manchester: 21:15 on the 12th of January 2018

Flights for 2 people: £88.96

Price for 3 nights for a double/twin room: £204

Total price: £292.96 for two (£146.48 each)

 

Prague

 

Image: Pixabay

Flying with EasyJet

Manchester to Prague: 14:40 on the 6th of January 2018

Prague to Manchester: 21:00 on the 9th of January 2018

Flights for 2 people: £108.96

Hotel: Jurys Inn (£48 per night with Hotels.com)

Total price: £252.96 for two (£126.48 each)

 

Berlin

 

Image: Pixabay

Flying with Ryanair

Manchester to Berlin: 11:55 on the 6th of January 2018

Berlin to Manchester: 11:10 on the 9th of January 2018

Flights for 2 people: £67.96

Hotel: Select Hotel Berlin The Wall (£39 per night with Agoda.com)

Price for 3 nights for a double/twin room: £117

Total price: £184.96 for two (£92.48 each)

 

All hotel and flight details correct as of 28th of September 2017.

