The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Valve Cracks Down on Metabombing

The Corporation Strikes Back

By

Photo: Jeremy Bijl
Photo: Jeremy Bijl

‘Metabombing’, more widely known as review bombing, is a relatively young phenomenon, but one that is becoming increasing common and, more importantly, increasing influential. Metabombing is the practice of negative reviewing en masse in response to something a developer or publisher has done. It invariably takes place on metacritic or steam, as they are the platforms which put the greatest emphasis on user reviews.

This is different from simply reviewing the game negatively due to not liking it. Metabombing is an organised movement (usually initiated by online communities like Reddit or Steam forums) that attacks games for one issue in particular rather than the quality of the game in its entirety.

There are a number of examples of this. Most recently, 2K’s basketball game NBA 2K18 was metabombed for its excessive use of microtransactions and its ‘pay-to-win’ mechanics. Grand Theft Auto V was also review bombed recently for issuing a cease and desist to the makers of popular online modding tool OpenIV. It currently sits at a lowly 64% approval rating on steam – a dire state of affairs considering in March 2017 it was ranked the sixth best game on the platform.

 

GTA V was review bombed in July. Photo:Valve

GTA V was review bombed in June. Photo: Valve

These are arguably examples that are closer to conventional negative reviews, as they criticise issues that pertain directly to gameplay. There are examples, however, which are arguably less judicious.

Chief amongst these was DOTA 2, which was review bombed in 2013 for not being Half Life 3. Yes, that’s right – DOTA 2, a generally popular and consumer-friendly game, was attacked for not being the sequel to 2004 cult hit Half Life 2.

Elsewhere, indie title Firewatch was review bombed by the so-called “Bro Army” after developer Sean Vanaman issued a DMCA takedown (copyright strike) against PewDiePie’s Firewatch gameplay videos, whilst Horizon Zero Dawn was attacked in by Zelda fans in an attempt to make it hold a lower aggregate score than the concurrent Breath of the Wild.

Although the games in question subjected to the more bizarre metabombs were not affected as significantly as GTA and NBA 2K18, the practice remains problematic.

On the one hand, it grants a genuine collective voice to consumers who often feel ignored or disrespected by developers. It also offers a way of gaining a corporation’s attention over a particular issue by attacking their potential profits – bad reviews put off prospective buyers – and their professional pride. This was particularly the case with Rockstar, who take a lot of pride in releasing games that are critically acclaimed. They eventually altered their stance on OpenIV.

On the other hand, it is a system that can clearly be exploited for unrelated, bizarre or unethical reasons (Mass Effect: Andromeda, for instance, was metabombed for apparently being on the side of ‘social justice warriors’).

Earlier this month, Valve introduced the first countermeasure for review bombing on Steam, enabling viewers to break down review scores by date in order to see huge anomalies in scores. This solution has not been universally praised but does well to maintain a democratic review system whilst at least exposing a metabomb, if not preventing it. In this way, the consumer maintains the power to critique en masse, but also to analyse negative or unrepresentative trends as an individual.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 4 October, 2017 in Games, News by

Related posts

  • Which video game company should you work for?14th October 2014 Which video game company should you work for? At some point in every (slightly nerdy) person’s life, there will have been consideration of the attraction of developing their own video game or working for a prestigious game company. […]
  • Cortex Command – Review18th October 2012 Cortex Command – Review Gareth Hillston reviews the unique Cortex Command
  • Where’s My Mommy? – Review14th March 2016 Where’s My Mommy? – Review Should 'Where's My Mommy?' be placed on a pedestal or should it get flushed away with the rest of the unmentionables. Read on to find out
  • Syndrome: Indie survival horror6th October 2016 Syndrome: Indie survival horror Jump scares, creepy sounds and bad lighting are key features of survival horror games, but they are not the entire basis of the genre
  • An Interview with PixelBomb Games22nd October 2015 An Interview with PixelBomb Games PixelBomb Games, the developers of a post-apocalyptic Manchester-based third-person shooter, Beyond Flesh and Blood, sat down with us to discuss the development of their first game
  • The Witness in motion22nd February 2016 The Witness in motion The Witness was released recently to a lot of positive acclaim but that does not make it avoid of controversy. One issue that has not been addressed as much is how the game can cause […]
  • Satellite Reign – Review14th October 2015 Satellite Reign – Review Are you a fan of the Syndicate series? Then check out what Saboor Qureshi thought of the game's spiritual successor, Satellite Reign
  • ‘Orc Assassin’ gets elected to State Senate8th November 2012 ‘Orc Assassin’ gets elected to State Senate WoW player Colleen Lachowicz has been elected to the Maine State Senate
  • Crysis 310th February 2013 Crysis 3 Crysis 3's online beta gives gamers a taste of things to come
  • The greatest gaming movie ever? 24th September 2012 The greatest gaming movie ever? Web series Pure Pwnage to get crowd funded movie.