Review: Husky Loops – EP2

Husky Loops are a band set on breaking the rules, bending genre boundaries, and stepping boldly into the unknown. Their new EP strikes a perfect balance between the unhinged nature of their live shows and the meticulous detail that goes into every one of their studio recordings.

It’s messy but precise, fierce but mellow, open but intriguing. Far-out apocalyptic arrangements collide with oddball pop structures as the group continues to define and accomplish their incredible musical vision. Their new record ‘EP2’ will be available digitally and on 12″ vinyl on the 6th of October.

The band are also set to tour with Placebo this month, as well as playing shows with Superfood & Tigerclub, which will then be followed by a full headline tour across the UK in November.

The release kicks off with ‘Girl that wants to Travel the World’. The repetitive but effective lyrics are both wistful and sombre. This beautifully contrasts with the jingly guitar tunes and wholesome bass lines. This first track lulls you into a false sense of security, the calm before the storm if you will.

From nostalgic to unnerving, the next track leaps into what feels like an audio horror movie. ‘Re-collect’ throws together a whirlwind of distortion, overlaid with echoing spoken words with shivering interjections entwined within. ‘Re-collect’ seems to just reverberate the whole way through, in a way that is twistingly satisfying. The track flows smoothly into the band’s latest single ‘Fading Out’.

This track is infectious from the very start. The throbbing melody in the song and sinister vocals are slightly resembling that of SLAVES. ‘Where ya going boy? What’s floating in the water’ The album concludes with ‘Secret Matilda’ which stays consistent with the creepy undertones but strong rhythms and cleverly moving sound — listen to it with headphones and see what I mean. Has a hypnotic enchantment.

Trying to summarise Husky Loops is both perplexing and an ambitious task. The 3-piece don’t fall easily into one clear-cut genre. This album will take you on an eerily enchanting journey, which isn’t for the faint-hearted, but one I highly recommend that you take anyway.

8/10