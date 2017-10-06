The University of Manchester vs Manchester Metropolitan University: Varsity 2017 – Live!
Live coverage of the 2017 Varsity between the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University at AJ Bell Stadium
6th October 2017 in Sport, University Sport
By Sam Cooper
UoM are awarded a drop ball and kick it into touch in the far left corner
Chants of “Manchester is wonderful” have begun. Given the two teams playing it is hard to know who they are cheering for. Maybe they’re neutrals?
A MMU line out is stolen by UoM and they make a good march up the pitch.
The MMU number 3 is having a word with the ref
Since the try it has been all MMU.
MMU are piling on the pressure and UoM are forced to hoof it into touch.
The MMU fans in the crowd try to pick their team up and it works as they manage to get out of their own half.
The conversion is converted by the UoM number 10.
TRY! UoM number 15 shows a good turn of pace to get past the defence and put her side ahead!
The first scrum of the night is won by MMU but UoM continue to push them back.
It is UoM who are on the front foot in the early stages.
Off we go!
And here they are! The UoM team are out to cheers from the crowd.
The MMU women are now out on the pitch warming up. UoM have yet to make an appearance.
No game is complete without an awful DJ. He is currently blaring out the Cheeky Girls which must be their first airtime since 2003.
The first few spectators are taking to their seats. The gentleman to my right has plumped for a diet coke, personally I feel the temperature is warranting a bovril.
To the sound of studs clacking against the concrete floor, the MMU women have arrived.
REF WATCH: They’re out warming up.
It’s the women’s teams up first with the 17:30 kick off fast approaching.
I’m in position here at the AJ Bell Stadium. In somewhat overcast conditions, the mens MMU team are out pitch side taking their customary snapchats.
Posted 6 October, 2017 in Sport, University Sport by Sam Cooper
Sub for UoM, number 4 for number 17