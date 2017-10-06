The Mancunion

The University of Manchester vs Manchester Metropolitan University: Varsity 2017 – Live!

Live coverage of the 2017 Varsity between the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University at AJ Bell Stadium

Photo: Sam Cooper @TheMancunion
Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:50 PM

Sub for UoM, number 4 for number 17

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:48 PM

UoM are awarded a drop ball and kick it into touch in the far left corner

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:47 PM

Chants of “Manchester is wonderful” have begun. Given the two teams playing it is hard to know who they are cheering for. Maybe they’re neutrals?

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:46 PM

A MMU line out is stolen by UoM and they make a good march up the pitch.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:45 PM

The MMU number 3 is having a word with the ref

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:44 PM

Since the try it has been all MMU.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:42 PM

MMU are piling on the pressure and UoM are forced to hoof it into touch.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:40 PM

The MMU fans in the crowd try to pick their team up and it works as they manage to get out of their own half.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:39 PM

The conversion is converted by the UoM number 10.

UoM 7
MMU 0
Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:38 PM

TRY! UoM number 15 shows a good turn of pace to get past the defence and put her side ahead!

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:35 PM

The first scrum of the night is won by MMU but UoM continue to push them back.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:33 PM

It is UoM who are on the front foot in the early stages.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:31 PM

Off we go!

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:29 PM

And here they are! The UoM team are out to cheers from the crowd.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:28 PM

The MMU women are now out on the pitch warming up. UoM have yet to make an appearance.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:22 PM

No game is complete without an awful DJ. He is currently blaring out the Cheeky Girls which must be their first airtime since 2003.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:20 PM

The first few spectators are taking to their seats. The gentleman to my right has plumped for a diet coke, personally I feel the temperature is warranting a bovril.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:16 PM

To the sound of studs clacking against the concrete floor, the MMU women have arrived.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:13 PM

REF WATCH: They’re out warming up.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:06 PM

It’s the women’s teams up first with the 17:30 kick off fast approaching.

Sam Cooper 6th October 20175:00 PM

I’m in position here at the AJ Bell Stadium. In somewhat overcast conditions, the mens MMU team are out pitch side taking their customary snapchats.

