Mark Hill’s team take Manchester

The Mark Hill hair team will be at the Manchester Market Street Boots store on Thursday 8th – Saturday 10th December. All you have to do is buy just one product from the fabulous Mark Hill range available in-store and claim your free blow dry on the spot. The team will be on hand ready to transform your locks into a luscious and bouncy blow dry, just in time for the weekend festivities!

For those of you who can’t make it down to the store, Mark has revealed his best tips for achieving that salon professional blow dry at home.

Don’t go too heavy with conditioner, you want your hair to feel silky, but not flat. Use conditioner on mid-lengths and ends only and rinse really well. Towel dry before adding product. If you apply product to dripping wet hair, it will dilute its styling power. Choose the right styling product for your hair type. Fine hair needs more volume so use a root volume spray or amplifying mousse to boost thickness. Thicker hair needs taming, use styling primer to smooth each hair apply your product correctly. Spray or apply directly to your roots when you want volume and style support. Use a wide tooth comb to distribute product evenly through mid-lengths and ends. It’s better to section. Okay, it may take a little longer, but sectioning your hair will give better results. Dry small sections of hair at a time and clip the rest out of the way. Use the right brush. A radial brush is great for volume but make sure you choose the right size for your hair length. The bigger the brush, the smoother the result. A paddle or vented brush is perfect for smoothing and straightening. It’s all in the wrist action. Rotate your radial brush through each section as you dry to create movement, volume and waves. Angle a paddle brush to create shape on straighter styles. Directional drying. For maximum root lift, dry each section in the opposite direction to where you eventually want it to fall, and always point the hairdryer down the hair from root to tip for frizz-free super shiny hair.

Don’t miss out on having your tresses tamed by Charlotte Crosby’s favourite hair stylist team, so make sure you head down to Boots this weekend to shop your favourite Mark Hill products and claim your free blow dry!