Dressing up for Christmas

Maddie Rodbert reveals her top tips for a glamorous festive fashion

Photo: asos.com
There’s something so wonderful about dressing up for the Christmas season. If you’re anything like me, and have not dressed ‘casually’ for about six years, this time of year is our calling. No one will be questioning the excess of sequins or the coat that looks probably smart enough to be worn to Claridges.

If this is you, you’ll probably appreciate my four hundred-word gush about all the dresses I wish I could wear if only I was invited to some ridiculously posh Christmas party where ball gowns are a must.  If you are the complete opposite and dressing in anything smarter than trainers and jeans fills you with dread, I hope I can give you a couple of tips for something to make your ancient great-aunt finally get off your back about what you wear. Without further ado, here are my two favourite ideas for dressing up this season.

For a party, the little black dress is always a classic. Sleek, smart and flattering, the LBD can get you from day to night and drinks to dinner. Whether you like them plain and simple or utterly flamboyant, there will always be one that is perfect for you.

My picks will always be covered in sequins or heavily embellished, but there are options for everyone available on the high street. If you’re worried about lumps and bumps, or just not keen on being that much on show, shift dresses are flattering on nearly everyone. Black itself is a famously flattering colour, however that still doesn’t mean everyone’s comfortable having it cling to every edge.

On the other hand, if you do prefer a body-con style, add a fashionable twist by wearing crushed velvet or top it all off with an off the shoulder neckline. No matter how the outfit is finished, it will be classic and timeless.

For those of us who are a happy to stand out in a crowd, the colour that has long been hitting headlines in the fashion industry is bright red. When better to wear this colour than Christmas? It’s festive and fashionable and with the right accessories it can be applicable to either a homely Christmas day or a smart evening party.

Even adding a red belt or other accessory to a more plain dress can up the ante in your outfit.  If red really is too bold for you, then start with something a little softer but just as on trend and striking.

I hope one of these ideas give you some inspiration if you’re panicking as the holiday season rapidly approaches, but if I had to give one last piece of advice, it would be to add sequins.  Just add sequins.

