Pankhurst Centre raise money for therapeutic garden

The Pankhurst Trust have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a therapeutic garden for women experiencing abuse.

The project is designed to commemorate the work of Emmeline Pankhurst and other suffragettes in their fight to secure the vote 100 years ago, as well as to function as a sanctuary for women experiencing abuse today and the centre aims to raise £20,000 towards it .

The Pankhurst Centre stands where Emmeline Pankhurst and her family lived in Manchester. Pankhurst was a prominent political activist and women’s rights supporter, who helped women win the right to vote. The house is now used as a small museum and houses Manchester Women’s Aid.

Elaine De Fries of the Pankhurst Centre stated that “the support we’ve had so far is amazing, with so many people wanting to help us transform the outdoor area at the Pankhurst Centre into a garden that reflects the story of the suffragettes and offers a green space for visitors to our museum and women using the services we offer through Manchester Women’s Aid.

We see the potential that it has to be a therapeutic space that women and their children who have experienced domestic abuse can enjoy and regain their well-being and sense of place, which we hope the crowdfunder [sic] will enable us to do if we can reach our £20,000 target.”

The building of the garden is especially poignant with the approach of the new year: in 2018, it will be 100 years since the first women got the vote in the United Kingdom.

Bex Shindler, Fundraising and Development Manager for the Pankhurst Trust argues that the issues that women experienced 100 years ago in getting their voices heard are still very relevant today.

Shindler stated: “The Suffragette Garden will be such an incredible legacy, not only symbolically but also practically, proving a tranquil and reflective space for women and children, many of whom have experienced great trauma within their lives.”

The centenary of women’s suffrage is also being commemorated by other projects across Manchester. An event organised by student volunteers at the University of Manchester, the Women in Media conference, will pay homage not only to women in media, but also fighters for gender equality in political spheres.

The Pankhurst Trust’s fundraiser runs until 6:00 P.M. on the 14th of December 2017. To find out more about the plans or to make a donation visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/plant-a-seed-for-gender-equality or contact Bex Shindler at The Pankhurst Trust for more information: 0161 359 6354 or email b.shindler@manchesterwomensaid.org.