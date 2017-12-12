Recipe: Christmas Pizzas

Ingredients

500 g ’00’ flour 1 tsp salt 7 g dried yeast sachet 1 tbsp caster sugar 2 tbsp olive oil 1 red onion 1 bunch fresh thyme 2 fresh bay leaves 500 ml beef stock 1 carrot 100 ml red wine 10 tbsp premade bread sauce 10 pigs in blankets 10 cooked brussell sprouts 50 g brie 100 g premade stuffing

Method

First make the pizza dough: begin by sieving the flower into a bowl and making a well in the middle. Mix together the yeast, sugar, oil and 300 ml lukewarm water in a jug, leave to stand for five minutes and then pour this slowly into the well in the middle of the flour. Bring the flour and the mixture together using a fork, and when it begins to come together begin mixing with hands. Knead the mixture until it springs back when pressed and then cover and leave to prove in a warm place for 30-60 minutes. While the dough is proving, make a gravy to form the pizza base. Sweat the onions in butter over a medium heat until translucent. Add to this the thyme and bay leaves and cook for a further five minutes. Add the stock, carrot and red wine and bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for approximately 20 minutes until a thick consistency has been reached. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Once the dough has proved, split it up into two or three portions and roll each out to approximately 1/2 cm thick. Now you can begin to assemble the pizza. Begin the assembly by spreading a layer of gravy over the pizzas exactly as you would tomato sauce on a normal pizza. Now add the remaining toppings in whatever order and style you fancy. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for 15 minutes, or until the base is crispy and the toppings warmed through.