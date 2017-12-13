The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Can Christmas jumpers ever be ‘stylish’?

Christmas sweaters: we drag out the thread bear bobbled knit every time is comes around to the festive season. You know the one – crew…

By

PaulWilkinson@flickr.com
PaulWilkinson@flickr.com

Christmas sweaters: we drag out the thread bear bobbled knit every time is comes around to the festive season. You know the one – crew neck, itchy, covered with the same old reindeer print, not the most flattering of garments, although admittedly forgiving on the stomach area after one too many mince pies or mulled wines. However, what I wanted to find out was whether there were jumpers on the market that could actually be stylish.

Turns out the answer is yes! Marie Claire released their ‘Where to buy Christmas jumpers that are actually chic AF’ article just last week giving us the low down on the choicest pulls of the season.

Among the high fashion varieties are the Fenti embroidered sweater which challenges the conventional garish colours of a traditional Christmas jumper — this has chic royal blue, black and white designs running across just the top third of the garment with elegant slits down each side, avoiding that ‘balloon’ effect that comes with a ribbed knit bottom edge.

Or, the Gucci embellished cotton sweater with a gorgeous sequined star neckline against a midnight blue and red background — a real showstopper, as well as names like Marc Jacobs and Alexander McQueen that have been jumping on the joyous jumper bandwagon.

These beautiful pieces are all well and good despite the five hundred to a thousand-pound price range. Which, may just slightly be out of range of the average student like you and I. But not all is lost, some of our high-street favourites have brought out some flattering styles such as the Fairisle — also known as the not really a Christmas jumper, jumper: Next sell a cream and pastel pink version which is a cute cop-out.

Topshop have brought out a slimming fitted black jumper smattered with jewels for that more expensive look that can be worn all year round and a candy-cane inspired mohair turtle neck which again could be worn all year round so you can get your money’s worth with this one.

Christmas doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fashion out the window, so whatever you do keep it chic this Christmas.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 13 December, 2017 in Fashion & Beauty by

Related posts

  • The History of the Christmas Jumper5th December 2012 The History of the Christmas Jumper Grainne Morrison on the inevitable trend we cannot avoid this Winter...
  • Top 5: Christmas jumpers2nd December 2014 Top 5: Christmas jumpers Christmas jumpers don't need to cringe. Kirsty Marsh offers her top five stylish seasonal knits
  • Christmas Beauty Wish List6th December 2012 Christmas Beauty Wish List Chloe Letcher gives us her pick of the beauty treats available this festive season...
  • What to Wear in a Winter Wonderland: The Christmas Menswear Edit9th December 2015 What to Wear in a Winter Wonderland: The Christmas Menswear Edit Kyle Zabawa gets up on his (tinsel-decorated) soapbox and suggests what to wear if you’re aspiring to a kiss underneath a poisonous holiday garland this festive season
  • Baby it’s cold outside9th December 2015 Baby it’s cold outside Perisha Kudhail helps you call it a night on those bitterly cold winter evenings by showcasing the best Christmas pyjamas that the high street has to offer this year
  • Baby It’s Cold Outside…6th December 2012 Baby It’s Cold Outside… Susie Cohen and Lizzie Pugh tackle this age old sartorial problem.
  • ‘Twas the knit before Christmas7th December 2015 ‘Twas the knit before Christmas If you want to have yourself a merry little Christmas, make sure that you're decked out in the most fashionable of festive attire! Take a look at some of the best jumpers on offer this year
  • Shimmer chic23rd November 2013 Shimmer chic Skye Scott has scoured the high street and explains how you don't have to hide your shimmery statements until after hours.
  • Fashion in your favourite festive films10th December 2015 Fashion in your favourite festive films Sarah Kilcourse gives us a run down of the best cinematic Christmas fashion
  • It’s competition time!5th December 2016 It’s competition time! For your chance to win a Soap & Glory make-up kit enter the Mancunion's competition!