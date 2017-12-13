The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Record reappraisal: Michael Jackson – Thriller

Tara Bharadia discusses the relevance of the record today

By

Photo: Philip Rood @ Flickr
Photo: Philip Rood @ Flickr

It’s been 35 years since the best-selling album of all time was released.

Michael Joseph Jackson was only 24 years old when he released an album that even he would never top, back in 1982. Thriller has reached sales of over 66 million copies making it the first ever record to be certified as 33 times multi-platinum. Seven of the singles from this album reached the top 10 and the album won eight Grammy Awards. Each track can be seen as a key track with ‘Thriller’, ‘Beat It’, ‘P.Y.T’ and ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ just to name a few.

The nine-track album has a lot of influences from pop-culture and society at the time. The track list covers a list of issues like anti-gang-violence to international love. This record also saw Jackson’s style grow from dance to more funk and pop influences and with the help of producer Quincy Jones, who brought a lot of know-how which worked well with Jackson’s avant-garde style of recording. Jackson sang a lot of his songs from memory when recording and is noted to have never written down a single lyric for this record.

This record changed a lot in the music industry. It broke a lot of barriers that blocked Jackson over his race. Before his album release, he stated “I’ve been told over and over that black people on the cover of magazines doesn’t sell copies… Just wait. Someday those magazines are going to be begging me for an interview.”

This album allowed him to meet President at the time, working with white musicians like Paul McCartney and use a music video on MTV (which he struggled with before). This 14-minute video for title-track ‘Thriller’ was the kind of thing that kids stayed awake for, just to see the first viewing. Eventually, the video had to be shown twice an hour on MTV, just to meet public demand. The struggle that Jackson dealt with at this time is arguably what allowed other artists like Prince and Lionel Richie to get more recognition.

Jackson really had no idea what he was starting with the release of this album, and it is something that remains with us today, not only because it is nostalgic but because the music is still meaningful in today’s time.

Tags: , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 13 December, 2017 in Music, Record Reappraisal by

Related posts

  • Record Reappraisal: Indigo Girls – Swamp Ophelia25th September 2017 Record Reappraisal: Indigo Girls – Swamp Ophelia Elizabeth Gibson looks beyond the hype to the quiet beauty of Indigo Girls' fifth album
  • Record Reappraisal: John Lennon — Plastic Ono Band20th March 2017 Record Reappraisal: John Lennon — Plastic Ono Band Nick Jeyarajah looks back on John Lennon's solo debut, a painful and raw record that establishes a new identity for the former Beatle
  • Campus Confidential: NUDE24th February 2016 Campus Confidential: NUDE Fun, feisty and downright funky. Student band NUDE are making ripples in Manchester’s Northern Quarter
  • Live Review: Blondie27th November 2017 Live Review: Blondie Joe Hissey reviews the magical comeback of shimmering 70's punk
  • Tracks of the Week: 27th March22nd March 2017 Tracks of the Week: 27th March This week brings new releases from both well established and upcoming artists. Despite it being the beginning of spring, across all tracks darkness certainly prevails, writes Amy Matthews
  • Tracks of the Week: 27th February27th February 2017 Tracks of the Week: 27th February Love and uncertainty: melancholy music and intriguing themes prevail in a week of releases from the old and new of the musical spectrum
  • Live Review: Declan McKenna at The Ritz17th November 2017 Live Review: Declan McKenna at The Ritz Music writer Jack Greeney reviews the biggest show of the emerging indie singer-songwriter's career so far
  • Interview: Stornoway22nd February 2017 Interview: Stornoway On the eve of their farewell tour, Christian Hurry speaks to the beloved folk-pop group about their career highlights and future trajectories
  • Live: Ladyhawke17th February 2017 Live: Ladyhawke Ladyhawke comes to Manchester in an effortlessly cool performance at the Academy, writes Lydia Ransome
  • Interview: The Script 17th April 2013 Interview: The Script Ireland, The Voice and why The Script owe their fame to The Potato Famine.