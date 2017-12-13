The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Robbie Williams – Under The Radar Vol.2

Robbies new album shows that he’s trying to move with the times, but instead is just giving off ‘creepy uncle’ vibes

By

Photo: Album Artwork
Photo: Album Artwork

Robbie Williams has always been and will forever remain a British music icon; 6 of Robbie’s albums appear in the all-time top 100 biggest selling albums in the UK. Not only this but Robbie Williams also holds the record for the most concert tickets sold in one day – 1.6 million in 2006. Robbie has a long list of achievements and successes, which no doubt cements why he will always remain an icon.

However, now that time has gone by, now with a wife and child, Robbie’s new album feels like he’s still desperately clinging on to his previous laddish boy charm, from his Take That and early solo days back in 2004. Under The Radar Vol.2  which is a follow up of his 2014 album Under The Radar Vol.1.  (Who’d have guessed).

The album opens with ‘Satellites’ with that familiar low sultry growl that Williams is famous for. This is probably the most tolerable song at best along with ‘Eyes On The Highway’ and tongue in cheek track ‘My Fuck You to You’ which has reminded us or at least tried to, of the good old love ballad days of ‘Angels’.

‘Speaking in Tongues’, honestly made my toes curl. Robbie sings about an experience he had in Ibiza, taking drugs and having a girl from Preston begging him for sex. This is probably a reminiscing song and not (hopefully) a recent experience, however, there was a vibe of ‘creepy uncle’ going on there. This is only reinforced by the song ‘Booty Call’ (yep, really…) Annoyingly, musically, this is my favourite. Robbie Williams’ voice lends itself to Jazz, and if you just ignore the lyrics it’s lovely.

Do they still call it a booty call?
Cause I’ve never been hip, chic or down with the kids
Oh, let’s take a break from this Punch and Judy talk
And call it a booty call baby cause that’s what it is

B double O T Y why ’cause I love it
B double O T Y ’cause I can.

Also just thrown into the mix is a horrendous cover Dolly Partons infamous 9-5… Just Why?! There was absolutely no need. I feel like Robbie is really trying to play to his now, very niche, middle-aged female market, but one would hope that even they can see how strange and disjointed this album really is.

Under The Radar, Vol.2  is generally just quite odd a concoction of Jazz, Electro/Dubstep and Weird Ballads. He incorporates his overly autotuned voice with elements of electronic breakdowns in the final track ‘International Entertainer’ that even Skrillex would be too embarrassed to release.

Also, I’m just going to point out that one of the lyrics is literally “Silence in the courtyard, Silence in the Street, The Biggest Mouth in England is just about to speak.” Which is literally a game my mum would play when I was a child to see how long she could get me to be quiet for when I was being loud and annoying. Honestly, after listening to his whole album this point, I wish Robbie would have done the same… but maybe just 15 tracks earlier.

I’m so sorry Robbie, you can still be my northern cheeky chappy. But this was just a train wreck.

2/10

Tags: , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 13 December, 2017 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Armed Robber Red Cheeked and Red Handed9th September 2014 Armed Robber Red Cheeked and Red Handed An armed robber was bungled by his own trousers as he tried to burgle a newsagents in Levenshulme last Monday.
  • Match That Tat12th March 2013 Match That Tat Miles Zilesnick has taken a look at some of the worst celebrity tattoos we've seen date. Can you match them up?
  • Manchester City 4-0 Stoke City24th April 2016 Manchester City 4-0 Stoke City Manchester City eased past Stoke City in the 12:45 kick off at The Etihad Stadium
  • Fallowfield ALDI robbed by armed men11th November 2015 Fallowfield ALDI robbed by armed men The ALDI discount store in the student area was robbed by four men carrying dangerous weapons recently
  • Live: Johnny Marr20th October 2015 Live: Johnny Marr Hannah Brierly reviews a bristling hometown show by Manchester icon Johnny Marr
  • Live: Hallé 12/1123rd November 2015 Live: Hallé 12/11 The latest in the Hallé's Thursday series was emotionally charged and beautifully executed
  • Live: Shura21st January 2017 Live: Shura Rounding off the year on home turf, Shura's catchy dance-pop is unfortunately let down by a static performance that lacks variety, writes Cassie Hyde
  • Live: Mounties4th May 2015 Live: Mounties Mounties fail to catch the attention of the crowd for long spells
  • “Will shag for tuition”3rd December 2012 “Will shag for tuition” SponsorAScholar.co.uk exposed as exploiting cash-strapped students, but how prolific is student sex work?
  • Live: Kwabs16th April 2015 Live: Kwabs Kwabs's support slot is rather too mysterious for impatient fans