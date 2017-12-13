University runners light up the Etihad stadium at Run in the Dark

Runners from University of Manchester running society Run Wild have tremendous success at national event Run in the Dark

The University of Manchester running society Run Wild took part in Manchester’s Run in the Dark in aid of the Mark Pollock Trust, a charity aiming to find a cure for paralysis. 10 out of the 28 members who participated placed within the top 100 in the 10km charity event.

The course took the runners through the Etihad stadium and the surrounding area. Along the way, there was a band, and entertainers wearing fluorescent clothing to keep the runners motivated. The society also sported flashing, reflective wristbands and UV face paint to keep with the theme of the night.

Society member Thomas Lewis, said: “It was amazing! Such a unique experience to do a race at night.”

Thomas Tam, who positioned 2nd in his category, said: “The run was very competitive, but all the runners were very supportive of each other, which I think is a great reflection of what the entire community is like.”

From being founded in 2013, the society has grown massively, with an average of 100 members running every Tuesday.

Run Wild’s aim is to encourage students of all running abilities to explore the city in a unique way and to stay healthy. As well as running through the city, students who want to improve their speed attend track sessions and are encouraged to take part in events such as the Great Manchester Run.

‘The routes have stayed very similar, but the organisation has improved! All in all, I think it’s just evolved to be great!’ said Peter, who joined in 2014.

Run Wild meet in the Students’ Union foyer at 18:15 every Tuesday and at Platt Fields Park at 9 am on Saturdays. The morning run is followed by breakfast at Wetherspoons.

Join the Facebook group Run Wild Manchester for more information.