The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Pomona

Martha Pryer sees Alistair McDowall’s thriller brought to life by the Drama Society

By

Photo: Tom Thacker
Photo: Tom Thacker

On the tiny stage above a pub, The Kings Arms in Salford, Pomona was brought to life. A deeply complex play and plot, the programme didn’t lie when it stated that it would ‘f*ck with your head’.

Pomona follows the story of the protagonist, Ollie, who comes to Manchester in search of her twin sister who is missing. The advice given to Ollie by Zeppo, the man who ‘owns’ Manchester, is that Ollie should head to Pomona, an isolated stretch of land in Manchester where there is a hole the ground. Her sister could be there.

The story then begins following a series of non-linear events. It went from Ollie (or possibly her sister) working in a brothel, to a game of Dungeons and Dragons, to finally, Ollie making it Pomona — which turns out to be a room filled with rows of girls in hospital gowns who are pregnant.

The very complex plot which was tackled brilliantly by the talented directors, Kwame Owusu and Tom Thacker. The used the little space they had in their theatre remarkably well and had a fantastic use of music and lighting. The speed of the play was great with each scene change being swift and efficient.

The acting was of a very high standard. In particular, Christopher Stoops, who played Charlie, and Joseph Conway, who played Zeppo, gave two incredible performances. Christopher really developed his character well and embodied the awkward, lovable nerd while delivering both the characters humorous and dark side really well. Joseph managed to grab the audience’s attention through his very lengthy beginning monologue, being both greatly amusing as well as very weird.

My favourite parts of Pomona were when the cast worked as an ensemble. It made for very powerful moments which swept the audience up in the intensity of the scene. In particular, the scene where Ollie made it into Pomona, the powerful back-and-forth dialogue between the ensemble mixed with the quick movement of Ollie as cast members became doors, walls and obstacles making her move all around the stage made the scene quick, interesting to watch and full of emotion.

Overall, a really fantastic show of Fresher talent.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 15 December, 2017 in Reviews, Theatre by

Related posts

  • Review: No God Down Here10th March 2017 Review: No God Down Here Part of the MIFTAS season by the University of Manchester Drama Society, this play is an exhilarating exploration of the human psyche on a knife edge
  • Review: The Breakfast Club17th March 2015 Review: The Breakfast Club The Mancunion's Annabel Cartwright reviews Sam Ebner-Landy's contribution to the MIFTAs; a stage adaptation of 1985's Brat Pack classic The Breakfast Club
  • Review: Hitler’s Dad/Therese and Isabelle11th December 2017 Review: Hitler’s Dad/Therese and Isabelle The Drama Society present a double bill of short plays as part of the society's Autumn Season
  • Review: Returning5th December 2017 Review: Returning Patience Kanjira reviews Returning, part of the Drama Society's Autumn Season
  • Review: Holes27th November 2017 Review: Holes Martha Pryer reviews Holes, by Tom Basden. Part of the UMDS Autumn Season 2017
  • Get on Board: University of Manchester Drama Society 18th September 2014 Get on Board: University of Manchester Drama Society Fancy a bit of drama? The Students' Union offers a variety of performance societies, stay tuned every week to find out more about the people in front and behind the scenes.
  • Review: Bad Company28th February 2015 Review: Bad Company Annabel Cartwright reviews one of the picks of this years MIFTA performances; Bad Company, a comic drama by Tom Mackintosh
  • Review: Animal Farm10th January 2016 Review: Animal Farm As part of the Drama Society’s latest ‘Autumn Showcase’, Monique Touko presents her adaption of the Orwell classic Animal Farm
  • Societies to look out for during Welcome Week22nd September 2015 Societies to look out for during Welcome Week It's every fresher's necessity to join university societies during Welcome Week! Here's a guide to what you can look out for in your first week
  • A New Year, A New Chair25th October 2010 A New Year, A New Chair Exclusive interview with the new Chair for the Drama Society 2010-2011