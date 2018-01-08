MMU University student found dead in halls

Police discovered the body of a man on Friday morning

A student from Manchester Metropolitan University has been found dead in halls in South Manchester.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner for investigation.

Though officers have yet to confirm his age at this stage, Greater Manchester Police have said the man’s family have been informed.

The ambulance service called the police to Oxford Court, on Stretford Road, in Hulme, on Friday the 5th of January.

The body of a man was discovered by officers who arrived at the scene at 10AM.

A spokesman for Manchester Metropolitan University said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a student in halls of residence.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends at this difficult time.

“Professionally trained counselling staff are offering support to students and staff affected and the University has offered assistance to the student’s family.”

A spokesman for IQ, which manages the halls, said: “We are extremely sad to confirm that a student has passed away in Oxford Court, Manchester.

“Whilst we are not able to give further details at this point in time, we are supporting all parties in every way we can.”