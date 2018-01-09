Embracing ‘veganuary’? – GRUB ExtraVEGANza returns

GRUB announce that their 100 percent vegan street food event GRUB ExtraVEGANza is returning for 2018 from the 26th to the 28th of January

Forget Dry January; 2018 is all about ‘Veganuary’, and its popularity is on the rise!

Giving us a helping hand with the challenge of going vegan for a month is the fantastic GRUB food fair, the regular city centre street food event located at the Fairfield Social Club. It will be supplying the usual top notch street food, amazing beers, and fantastic drinks, with one minor difference: all animal products have gone incognito.

Jules Bailey, director of GRUB said: “Seeing the growth of veganism this year has been brilliant and it’s been amazing to see Manchester become the vegan capital of the North. We want to do our bit in showing everyone you can eat cracking, tasty food and have a good knees up at a vegan food fest and that’s why we’re doing ExtraVEGANza again this year!”

A selection of traders have put together a mouth-watering array of vegan menus including freshly fried ‘fish’ and chips from Hip Hop Chip Shop, gooey mac & cheese form Mac Daddies and piles of meze from The Ottomen.

To wash down the grub there will 14 lines of vegan beers from local breweries on cask and keg plus the usual selection of handmade sodas and hot drinks. On top of all this there will be a mini food produce market selling locally produced pies, butters, cheeses, and ferments to take home.

The GRUB ExtraVEGANza takes place on Friday the 26th of January from 5pm to 10pm, Saturday the 27th of January from 12pm to 10pm, and Sunday the 28th from 12pm until 8pm. Entry to the event is free and welcomes all, including families and dogs. Full details of the event can be found on the Facebook event page here.

Fairfield Social Club can be found at Archway 6, Temperance St, M12 6HR.