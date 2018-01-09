Sporting events coming up in Manchester

Gung-Ho

Saturday 7th Apr 2018 — Heaton Park

If regular running isn’t providing the level of adrenaline you’re after, two about running a 5K that features “ten of the greatest inflatable obstacles on the planet”. There’s foam, inflatables, slides and more to mix it up from your standard road run.

Great CityGames 2018

Friday 18 May 2018 — Deansgate

This free to spectate event gives viewers the chance to see some of the world’s best athletes up close. The track will be constructed through the streets of Deansgate which adds a level of drama to the event that you wouldn’t get elsewhere.

The Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run

20 May 2018 – City centre

One of Europe’s biggest races returns to Manchester. With the option to run the half-marathon or 10K, the race hassomething for everyone. A 10K can be a good starting point for runners looking to complete their first race while the half-marathon offers experienced runners to test themselves.

If you don’t fancy running yourself, you can spectate for free and contribute to the famous Manchester support! Sir Mo Farah will also be starting the race this year.

The LTA Manchester Trophy

10 – 17 June 2018 — The Northern Lawn Tennis Club (Didsbury)

One of the world’s finest women’s tennis tournaments returns to Didsbury. Previously voted Manchester’s event of the year, the tournament sees some of the greatest female tennis players compete and at just £14 per ticket, it represents great value for money for any tennis fans.

England v Australia ODI

Sunday 24 June 2018 — Old Trafford

Fresh from receiving a tonking in the Ashes, England’s ODI squad will be looking to gain revenge as they host their eternal rival at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Steve Smith and co. will have something to say about that though.

Given the event is June, there is hope of a sunny day despite it being in Manchester so even if it is another embarrassing day for England, you’ll get a nice sun tan.

World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

Unconfirmed — Oaks Pub, Ramsbottom

Yes, this is a thing. Drawing its roots back to the War of the Roses where it was alleged warring factions of the House of Lancaster and the House of York began launching food at each other due to a lack of ammunition, this now annual event has become increasingly popular.

With thousands of spectators descending on the Oaks Pub, it truly is a unique event and let’s be honest, when else are you going to get the chance to see black pudding thrown competitively?