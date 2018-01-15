Free plants for postgraduate students

Research has indicated that having certain plants in an office environment can be beneficial

Postgraduate students at the University of Manchester can get free plants at an event on the 9th of February.

It is hoped that the house plants will improve students’ working spaces and wellbeing, and also provide an opportunity for postgraduate students to meet and discuss changes that they would like to see at the university and issues surrounding wellbeing.

The event is part of a project called Plant and Hope, started by Faculty Officer for Science and Engineering, Aleksandra Besevic, who organised five events in which free plants were given out in 2017.

Aleksandra Besevic said: “Nearly 500 plants have been handed out to postgraduate students. These have made the working spaces greener and encouraged students to think and talk about the environment they work in.

“The events have brought together a diverse group of postgraduate students and have genuinely made a difference to their daily lives. I have personally received emails from students thanking me for this initiative.”

The first event in 2017 on the 27th of February was supported by the Students’ Union, and the success of the first three events lead to the project receiving support and funding from the Manchester Doctoral College.

Postgraduate students will receive an email and see posters inviting them to sign up for the February ‘Plant and Hope ‘event via a link, and students can also follow the event on social media using the hashtag ‘#plantandhope.’