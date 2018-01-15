The Mancunion

Preview: Life In Color, Manchester

The “world’s biggest paint party” comes to Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse

Photo: Victoria Warehouse
Life In Color, “The World’s Largest Paint Party”, comes to Manchester on 3rd February at the iconic Victoria Warehouse. Originating in 2006 on university campuses in Florida, Life In Color is a production and promotions company that stages more than 200 concerts annually across the globe.

From a small university event to a world-renowned live concert, Life In Color transports fans into the ‘ultimate mind blowing, head bumping, and heart pumping experience’, featuring the worlds biggest DJs, aerial acts, stilt walkers, contortionists, and fire shows…

For the third Manchester installment, Life in Color have pulled out all the stops to secure their biggest UK line up to date. Topping the bill is Australian electronic music duo Knife Party, who have stormed the dance music scene with ease in the last few years. Since their inception in 2011, the duo have been on the top of huge festival line ups and sold out some of the hugest venues.

Joining Knife Party on the line up is California-based Ookay, who has worked with some of the greatest producers in electronic music while developing a signature style that weaves across genres.

South American born Chuckie is next, along with Kriss Kross Amsterdam, who explore genres from R&B, hip hop, funk, soul, house and trap music.

Last, but certainly not least, is special guest Vini Vici, the new project of Aviram Saharai & Matan Kadosh, both experienced electronic music producers. After the huge success of their debut EP ‘Divine Mode’, they have continued to produce outstanding tracks which have gained them increasing attention, set to further explode in 2018.

Join the event on 3rd February for the 3rd edition of Life In Color, Manchester for a night of live music, stunning performances, artistic experience and lots of paint. Tickets available here, but be quick; they’re selling out fast!

