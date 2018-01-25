Carillion collapse puts Fallowfield Campus development at risk

Fallowfield campus developments, including the proposed demolition of the Owens Park tower and Oak House, could be delayed

Work has been paused on Carillion construction sites across the country following the company’s collapse on the 15th of January.

The second largest construction company in the UK went into liquidation after it struggled to cope with £1.5bn worth of debt. With Carillion employing 43,000 staff around the world, the collapse puts thousands of jobs at risk.

Carillion is responsible for a wide range of projects across the UK, and is currently the contractor in charge of the campus development on the university’s Fallowfield site.

The plan involves a three-phase project taking place between April 2017 and June 2023, and hope to see 3,000 new student accommodation units built. The plans also involve the demolition of Oak House and the Owens Park Tower to make room for more modern living spaces.

The first phase of the project is due to finish in the summer of 2019. It is unclear whether Carillion’s collapse will affect these developments but it is expected to at least cause delays for the project.

When contacted for comment on the affect Carillion’s collapse will have on this project, a University of Manchester spokesperson told The Mancunion: “We can confirm that Carillion is the principal contractor on our Fallowfield student development. At this stage we are considering our options and have no further comment to make.”

Carillion declined to comment.