Live Review: The Hunna

Jodie Bryant reviews The Hunna’s final gig on their biggest UK tour yet!

By

Photo: Jodie Bryant @ The Mancunion
Photo: Jodie Bryant @ The Mancunion

Saturday 13th January, O2 Academy Brixton

The last show of their biggest UK tour yet, The Hunna walked out to a sold out Brixton Academy last Saturday. Screaming fans greeted the four lads from Hertfordshire as they ran on stage for “the best night of their life”, as voiced by energetic front man Ryan Potter (also known as Valentino).

Breaking into their new release ‘Summer,’ at odds with the freezing cold weather, fans belted out the lyrics, setting the scene for a noisy evening captured by the chant, “We’re so loud, can’t turn us down” sang in their unreleased ‘You Don’t Want It With Me.’

Frontman, ‘Valentino’ told the story of seeing his favourite band You Me At Six years before at the age of fifteen with best friend and lead guitarist Dan Dorney (also known as BD 100). They couldn’t believe that now they were playing at the notorious Brixton Academy.

The band gave the non-stop mosh pits a break with emotional love song ‘Sycamore Tree,’ which saw phone lights shine bright throughout the crowd. Their recognisable musical style featuring catchy tunes were evident with fans singing every lyric.

The rockers closed with a fan favourite, ‘She’s Casual,’ before returning for an encore wearing matching jackets spelling “DARE”, the title of their upcoming album set for release on 25th May.

The band topped off the night with their number one single ‘Bonfire,’ met by flames and smoke to match the lyrics. A great first gig of 2018.

The Hunna now travel to Australia ahead of their album release with friends Coasts who also supported the shows in the UK. Good luck guys!

7/10

Posted 25 January, 2018 in Music, Reviews

