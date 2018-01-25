Work experience bursaries available to students

Applications for a scheme which offers University of Manchester students bursaries to cover the financial costs of work experience are now open for the academic year 2017/2018.

Students can apply for up to £250 or £1,000 depending on their circumstances. The funds can be used to cover related travel, accommodation and/or dependent care costs incurred as a result of undertaking work experience.‌

The aim of the Work Experience Bursary Scheme, run by the University of Manchester’s Careers Service, is to support students who wish to carry out work experience that will contribute to their professional and personal development but are finding it difficult to take up the opportunity that they want.

Tammy Goldfeld, Head of The Careers Service said: “We know that many students want to do a summer internship but are worried about not having enough money to cover their costs, especially students from lower-income households who may not want to incur debt.

“This is why we are so pleased to award work experience bursaries to our students. We want them to gain valuable work experience and not let cost be a barrier.”

To apply for a bursary through the scheme, students have to download and complete an application form available on the Careers Service’s website and send it to careersbursary@manchester.ac.uk with “Work Experience Bursary 2018 application” in the subject line.

Applications are considered on a case-by-case basis by a bursary panel and students are likely to hear a decision on their application within seven working days of the closing date.

Since the introduction of the Work Experience Bursary Scheme in 2012, 850 students at the University of Manchester have benefited from the scheme to help them cover the costs of undertaking career-related work experience.

The bursaries have funded diverse work experience opportunities for students ranging from work shadowing within public sector organisations in the North West, to work experience in media outlets in London, to careers-related voluntary experience in Asia and Australia.

Issy Dugan, a first-year Geography student who received a bursary through the scheme, said: “I am so grateful for the work experience bursary. It paid for my flights and accommodation during my stay in Jodhpur, India. I have just got back after spending a month in a Woman’s Empowerment Centre there, something I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do without financial help!

“It was the best experience of my life and has inspired me to continue to pursue my passion for NGO work. I also made some strong connections for the future.”

During the bursary scheme of the academic year 2016/2017, over 150 students received a financial contribution to help cover the costs of travel and accommodation during their work experience.

The bursary fund available to students is limited and the Careers Service encourage early applications for the scheme.

Prior to applying for the scheme, students are encouraged to read the scheme’s full terms and conditions available on the Careers Service’s website.