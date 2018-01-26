My Future Fest returns to help students plan careers

The Annual Event returns to Main Campus on February of 6th with a range of careers guidance, internship opportunities and study skills

An upcoming event will help students plan their careers and post-University life.

On 6th February, University Place will be transformed into a haven of new opportunity as part of the event My Future Fest.

Numerous work experience placements and internships will be on offer, as well as volunteering projects and chances to travel abroad. Organisations such as National Citizen Service (NCS) and Camp America will be attending.

Tammy Goldfeld, Manchester University’s Head of Careers, said: “no matter what your degree subject or year of study is, My Future Fest has something for you. In one fun event, you can find out about exciting opportunities, such as summer internships and volunteering, both in the UK and abroad. Lots of careers staff will also be on hand to talk to finalists about graduate jobs and further study options after graduation.”

While maintaining a focus on careers, with the availability of advice on CV writing and handling job interviews, the event is designed to give University of Manchester students an insight into the wide range of opportunities available this semester.

There is also the chance to become increasingly involved in exclusive University programmes, such as the Manchester Leadership Award, that can be completed through taking up one of the many volunteering options that will be on show.

The focus of the day will also expand to help students engaged with key skills to integrate into and aid their existing studies — providing a universal set of options to help the organisation of your degree and future work aspirations.

Whether you’re looking for a route into a certain career path in the long-term or looking for ways to add to your CV while still in full time education, or even just some casual advice, the event aims to offer something for everyone.

With no advance registration required, students should head down to University Place between 10:30am and 4:30pm on the 6th of February to get involved.