2018 Manchester Scran Update

Felix fondly features a fair few fresh and fantastic food functions in town, as well as saying farewell to Farman’s fine Odd Bar

Photo: Savannah Gough
Another year, another mouth full. What will we sip upon this year? Where will we eat? Which food delivery service will we collectively take advantage of via loopholes in their ordering systems?

What will be, will be.

So, Odd Bar has closed all three of its sites. Say goodbye to Odd on Thomas street, Oddest in Chorlton, and the Blue Pig on High Street. Odd was opened in the Northern Quarter back in 2005 and was the brainchild of a lovely lady called Cleo Farman. MCR Confidential referred to Odd as one of the Northern Quarter’s “longest-standing bars” but that part of town is getting competitive and the tone is somewhat shifting.

Somewhere like Tib Street is still representative of what makes the NQ the NQ. It has a mixture of culture, craft, and sex shops. It’s like the Soho of Manchester.

Odd was at one time very intrinsically NQ, but are places like it becoming outdated?

In 2018, Chorlton will be getting a fantastic new restaurant and bakery called The Creameries. Having worked with both of the lovely people behind this restaurant, naturally I am very biased towards it. It will be a great success, and everyone must go and spend their student loans there when it opens.

Manchester Beer and Cider Festival returns on Thursday the 25th of January. Manchester may just be the beer capital of Britain, if not the world. Tired of your four pack of Tyskies? Try something weird with loads of sediment and mad flavour at this festival, which is held at Manchester Central Convention Complex.

Hatch is a pop up next to Manchester Metropolitan University made of old shipping containers where you can get coffee, beer, and street food.

Just in case you haven’t spotted V-Revolution, everyone’s favourite vegan diner has opened its new site. They currently hold the Mancunion Award for the best burger name in the city, the Whopper Flocka Flame. Bricksquad Monopoly!

Stockport, which is fast becoming its own food destination, has a new Korean BBQ place called Baekdu. Seriously, Stockport is killing it.

Speaking of Korean, the people behind Ban Di Bul are opening a new BBQ place with claims of “the Northwest’s biggest Korean BBQ house.”

 

