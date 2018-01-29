The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

How to apply for mitigating circumstances

Thinking you might need to apply for mitigating circumstances but not sure what to do? Senior advisor, Rebekah Ollerenshaw, advises how it should be done

By

Photo: Advice Service
Photo: Advice Service

Hopefully everything is going well for you and you are able to focus on your studies. However, sometimes things happen at the worst possible time and you find yourself struggling to meet an essay deadline or unable to attend an exam.

This is where the university’s mitigating circumstances policy can help you. Whilst filling out a form might not seem to be your top priority, it really should be.

Submitting a completed form and supporting evidence in time for the deadline is the best thing you can do to protect your studies. If at a later point you are unhappy with a mark and have not submitted mitigating circumstances at the correct time, there is no guarantee that the university will consider them.

Mitigating circumstances can include a wide range of issues. You might be physically ill, struggling with mental health issues, or had a close family bereavement. Severe financial difficulty may also be considered if it is having an impact on you.

To meet the university’s criteria, the circumstances must be unforeseen, unpreventable circumstances that have had a significant adverse effect. You must also be able to submit independent evidence of the circumstances. This might be a death certificate or a letter from a doctor or support service.

How to submit mitigating circumstances will vary depending on your school. You might need to complete a paper form or submit one online. It’s best to speak to your school support office or a tutor to check what you need to do. There may also be guidance in your course handbook. The deadlines for submitting the form and evidence usually coincide with your academic deadline, so you would need to submit before your essay deadline or before the exam period starts.

For circumstances that arise during exams, a few extra days may be given, so check with your school what the deadline is.

Remember, everyone experiences difficult circumstances at some point and the university has these policies in place to help you. If you have any questions about mitigating circumstances, contact the Students’ Union Advice Service and our professional advisers will be happy to help.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 29 January, 2018 in Advice Column, Features, Health and Wellbeing, Lifestyle by

Related posts

  • Photo: Advice Service5th December 2017 Considering renting? Advice Service Manager, Victoria Payton, clues you in on how you could get a free and easy check-up of your tenancy agreement before you sign
  • Photo: Advice Service20th November 2017 Top tips for taking care of your well-being With 'Wellbeing Week' here, student advisor, Vicki Greenwood, offers some simple steps to feeling good
  • Photo: Advice Service24th October 2017 Budgeting basics Student advisor, Vicki Greenwood, lets us in on the easiest ways to keep your money
  • In this article, I am going to talk about…16th October 2016 In this article, I am going to talk about… Already feeling stressed over essays and exams? Never fear, Cachella Smith is here to give some tips on how to write that perfect essay, and how to keep your stress levels down in the meantime
  • How to… pull off an all-nighter17th March 2014 How to… pull off an all-nighter No one relishes the prospect of working through the night to meet a deadline – but unless you’re one of those organised types, we all have to do it occasionally. Here’s how to tackle it […]
  • Dealing with anxiety at university 20th November 2017 Dealing with anxiety at university  Joe Whitfield speaks bravely about how he manages his anxiety and why it's important that everyone expresses their feelings
  • In defence of all-nighters31st January 2017 In defence of all-nighters To sleep, or not to sleep? That is a question faced by many students suffering with essay deadlines, so we've put together a guide on how to successfully pull off an all-nighter
  • Moving back home: top tips22nd February 2014 Moving back home: top tips Wondering how on earth you'll cope when you have to move back in with the rents? Claire Morris has got it covered
  • How to avoid deadline stress13th November 2017 How to avoid deadline stress Vera Simmons-Law discusses the realistic ways you can avoid the tension of deadlines
  • Advice column 128th February 2017 Advice column 1 Head Lifestyle Editor Rachel Adams is here to answer your questions and offer you some advice with your problems