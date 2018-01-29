Manchester University student travels to Syria to fight Turkish forces

Huang Lei is among tens of international volunteers who have joined the YPG

Huang Lei, 24, is one of the estimated three Britons who has agreed to fight against Turkish-led forces with the Kurdish Militia (YPG) in Syria.

Lei, a Politics student at the University of Manchester, and a British-Chinese national, had initially gone to Syria in 2015 to fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). He told the BBC that it is his “duty” to fight.

However, on the 24th of January, a new video was released by the YPG militants whom Lei is travelling with. It shows an American volunteer stating they are “ready to go and fight in Afrin, against the invading force of Turkey.”

This statement comes after a recent attempt by the Turkish government to force out what it believes to be “terrorist Kurds” from Afrin, a region in north-west Syria. After the near-total defeat of ISIS in both Iraq and Syria, many volunteers are shifting towards different goals — one of which is to defend what the Kurds claim to be Kurdish territory.

The British Foreign Office has issued multiple warnings against fighting abroad and the British Government has made it clear that Huang and others like him would be arrested if they attempted to return to the UK under the Foreign Enlistment Act of 1870.

The punishment could be very severe, given international attitudes to the YPG and its possible affiliation with the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), who are largely viewed as a terrorist group.

The Mancunion has reached out to Politics lecturers at the University, but have not yet received comments regarding Lei’s decision to fight.

We approached the University of Manchester for comment but they too have not yet replied.