The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Manchester Smokehouse

Good location and good atmosphere, just a shame about the terrible food

By

Photo: Samuel Pigott @ The Mancunion
Photo: Samuel Pigott @ The Mancunion

At first glance, Manchester Smokehouse — located on Lloyd Street, just off Albert Square — has all the ingredients of a great night out, with an exciting food and cocktail menu, and a very busy restaurant. Unfortunately, that’s where the compliments end.
We booked a table for a Saturday night — essential, as it was really quite busy. By the time we had arrived 5 minutes late, they had already given our table to someone else.

We shrugged this off and went over to their cocktail bar to wait until one became available. The vodka and prosecco cocktail I had was 95% apple juice, which is always upsetting when they suggest they consider their drinks as important as their food.

After sitting down, we ordered starters; Smoked garlic king prawns, and the honey jerk BBQ wings. The food arrived promptly, which was great — by this point, we were pretty hungry. The prawns came with their shells still on – and it has to be said, that must have been where all the flavour was, as there certainly wasn’t any on the meat. The wings were slightly better, but not much superior to those found in a local Wetherspoons.

We moved on and ordered ‘The big smoke; all the best bits for two to share’. If these were the best bits, I certainly don’t want to try the rest. Comprising of a hefty platter of brisket and ribs, pulled pork, and a variety of sides, the only thing that didn’t disappoint was the fancy chopping board it was all served on.

I know this sounds harsh – but the vast majority of the food was inedible – the chicken was so dry you had to gulp several mouthfuls of your pure apple juice cocktail just to get through it. The brisket was tough and flavourless, and the ‘hot links’ sausages were overcooked and unexciting. Don’t get me started on the ribs. The beans and the pulled pork were bang average, and they were the highlight.

What was most surprising was the lack of a smoky flavour. They claim their food is smoked and cooked on an open fire — but if you want a BBQ flavour, you’re better cooking it yourself on a disposable one in Platt’s Fields, or simply having a packet of smoky bacon crisps.

Unsurprisingly, I wouldn’t recommend a trip to Manchester Smokehouse — there are plenty of excellent alternatives in town, for the same price.

Comment on this article below

Posted 30 January, 2018 in Food & Drink, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Review: Grand Pacific22nd May 2017 Review: Grand Pacific "After being led to the table and served our food, the bubble of grandeur and history began to burst a little"
  • Review: Las Iguanas5th September 2014 Review: Las Iguanas Las Iguanas offers traditional Latin American style food and drink. Adam Fearn reviews the Deansgate restaurant for The Mancunion.
  • Review: All Star Lanes18th March 2015 Review: All Star Lanes Adam Fearn and Lise Millerjord review All Star Lanes, a swanky new restaurant in the heart of Manchester
  • Yang Sing16th February 2016 Yang Sing Sophie Wyburd samples a Chinatown delight to celebrate the dawn of the Year of the Monkey
  • Review: Abode’s Sunday Roast27th November 2017 Review: Abode’s Sunday Roast How do Abode's "posh roasts" fare against their much loved, garden-variety, grandma-supplied counterparts?
  • Pub Crawl: A boozy wander up Oxford Road16th September 2013 Pub Crawl: A boozy wander up Oxford Road A guide to Oxford Road's watering holes
  • Review: Fazenda20th March 2017 Review: Fazenda Temptation will prevail, tells Samuel Pigott
  • Review: Piccolino2nd May 2017 Review: Piccolino "The restaurant is trimmed with deli counters that flaunt their wholesome produce whilst simultaneously working up your appetite"
  • Our pick of graduation restaurants5th May 2013 Our pick of graduation restaurants We've compiled a list of restaurants where we'd love to take our parents
  • Kukoos1st March 2013 Kukoos Kukoos is a new and delicious alternative to Oxford Road's usual suspects, with everything on the menu at £5 or less