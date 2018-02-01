Fashion Player of the Week: Zeynep Kartal

Zeynep Kartal, based in sunny Manchester, the brand has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2013 and is now a firm favourite on the celebrity circuit

Zeynep Kartal launched her label in 2013 and is a celebrity red carpet favourite. Most recently Kartal dressed a number of stars for the NTA’s including Rochelle Humes and Queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo to name a couple. Across the pond, Kartal dressed Taylor Spreitler for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Spreitler took to the red carpet in the Zeynep Kartal ice blue wrap buttoned gown.

Kartal is a favourite with British and American celebrities alike, her credentials also include Whitney Port, Amanda Holden and Pixie Lott. The philosophy behind Kartal’ brand is that her ‘collections are elegant, timeless, sophisticated, and because of the detailed elements every piece of the collection is unique and tailored to fit.’ She further states that her aim is to give every woman a feeling of ‘stylish sophistication and self-confidence.’

Kartal’s studio is based in Manchester’s King Street, her designs are made from the finest natural fabrics, such as silk, crepe and laces. The designs are adorned with hand-made embellishments creating a distinct aesthetic of femininity and sophistication. Her Spring Summer 18 collection is full of pastel yellow and blue floaty and draped dresses, plus some sharply tailored suits and some vibrant red ball gowns. The show-stopping dress of the collection is the heavily embellished long-sleeved, plunge neck dress with the split at the front – the embodiment of a Kartal creation.

Kartal has also launched ‘Little Ladies’, a children’s brand for the little girl’s who strive to emulate the ladylike elegance of their mother’s style. It is a unique childrenswear collection that is an extension of Kartal’s aesthetic for elegance and classiness and a further testament to Kartal’s creativity.

If you fancy drooling over dresses that are completely unattainable on a student budget then head over to zeynepkartal.co.uk. Also, Zeynep Kartal will also be showcasing all of her NTA dresses at the Manchester Fashion Festival at Manchester hall on the 23rd February.