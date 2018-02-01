The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Live review: The Night Café

Laissez-faire indie down to a T

By

Photo: Yasmin Duggal @ The Mancunion
Photo: Yasmin Duggal @ The Mancunion

Imagine Catfish and the Bottlemen and The 1975 had a Scouse, slightly synthy, long haired musical baby. The Night Café had that kind of laid back, too-cool-for-school thing really going for them. Their instrumental aspects were intriguing and so was their hair, whilst that Liverpool charm and genuine humility did them wonders.

Sometimes it was too cool — you wanted some effort, some drive, some passion injected into the intimate space, though their tracks were catchy and played right into the young crowd’s appetite.

Opening with ‘The Way of Mary’, the boys launched into some smooth, synthy tunes which dabbled in instrumental fluidity but largely remained rooted in the safe realms of a well-rounded, alternative four-piece. That’s not to say staying in a comfort zone was a disadvantage, they rocked hard and clearly have the right attitude for breaking out into the competitive market.

‘Addicted’ was a particular highlight, the crowd told to “grab a slow-dance partner” and take things down a notch. The innocent, love-struck tune chimed a chord with the young crowd, as the gig took a well-received dip from the heavier stuff.

Other tracks ‘Felicity’ and ‘Mixed Signals’ maintained the cool laissez-faire approach to popular, under-the-radar alternative music, adding synthy instrumentals to spice up the Circa Waves-esque sound. The staging was refreshingly simplistic, and resembled a rough and ready praccy session in the local pub, backed up by the band’s overwhelming appreciation at a Manchester crowd’s enthusiasm.

There are claims that guitar music has died, that there will never be bands like Oasis or the Roses again, but perhaps underestimated is the power of raw, honest indie tunes from Northern cities which still dominate the industry. We forget that times have changed; gone are the naughties’ choppy, lad-about-town fast records, and in have come the trancey undertones of a newer, more relaxed audio which lies in its own special niche.

The Night Café certainly showed signs of potentially becoming a serious player in such a niche, and if their natural ability at Manchester Academy 3 is anything to go off, they will continue to grow and grow.

7/10

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 1 February, 2018 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Live: NME Awards Tour15th February 2016 Live: NME Awards Tour Saturday’s NME Awards Tour showcase was an evening of nostalgia and new beginnings
  • Tracks of the Week: 27th February27th February 2017 Tracks of the Week: 27th February Love and uncertainty: melancholy music and intriguing themes prevail in a week of releases from the old and new of the musical spectrum
  • Live: Cosmo Calling27th March 2017 Live: Cosmo Calling Cosmo Calling are buoyed by a receptive audience and play a bright, enjoyable set, writes Callum Oliver
  • Album: Real Estate — In Mind15th March 2017 Album: Real Estate — In Mind Subtly finetuning their sound, Real Estate have delivered a poignant and succinct album that expertly blends sunny guitars with contemplative lyricism
  • Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings2nd March 2017 Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings Their consistency is remarkable, but on album number three The Orwells' determinedness to stick to their guns sees them shoot themselves in the foot, writes Callum Oliver
  • Event Review: Blue Monday – Bombay Bicycle Club DJ Set6th November 2017 Event Review: Blue Monday – Bombay Bicycle Club DJ Set Jamie MacColl took to the decks for another groovy episode of Antwerp's best-loved indie event
  • Album review: Yeasayer – Amen & Goodbye21st April 2016 Album review: Yeasayer – Amen & Goodbye No closer to the kind of success their peers have enjoyed, Yeasayer's latest sees confusion stand in for cohesion
  • Festival review: Dot to Dot 201630th May 2016 Festival review: Dot to Dot 2016 Run-of-the-mill guitar bands are the order of the day at this year’s Dot to Dot, but minor indie gems and slap-bass soul provide some much-needed respite
  • Live Review: PVRIS28th December 2017 Live Review: PVRIS Pvris came to the Apollo Manchester to play the biggest show of their career so far.
  • Live Review: Liam Gallagher21st December 2017 Live Review: Liam Gallagher Did what it said on the tin… unadulterated brilliance, as you were