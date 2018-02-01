Recipe: Chorizo and Roasted Potato Hash

Ingredients:

4 large, parboiled potatoes 1 tbsp each of dried thyme and oregano, smoked paprika, salt and pepper 50ml sunflower oil 200g chorizo 1 large onion 1 fresh red chilli 1 tbsp tomato puree 2 fresh bay leaves Juice of one lemon Bunch fresh flat leaf parsley 2 large eggs

Method

Add the thyme, oregano, paprika, salt and pepper to the oil. Add this into an oven preheated to 190C and heat for approximately 10 minutes until it is smoking. Add the parboiled potatoes, diced into 1cm cubes, and toss in the oil. Roast for 35 minutes, or until crisp, turning just once halfway through. Dice the chorizo and add to a cold frying pan. Introduce this to the heat and fry over a medium heat for ten minutes, until the oil begins to come out from the chorizo. Dice the onion and chilli and add these to the pan, along with the tomato puree, the bay leaves and approximately 3 tbsp of water. Once the potatoes are cooked, add these to the pan along with the juice of half the lemon. Finely slice the parsley and season to taste, along with checking if more lemon juice is needed. In a separate pan simply fry the two eggs, ensuring the yolk remains runny, and serve this on top of the hash with a touch more parsley and seasoning.