The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Record Reappraisal: Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

Before Arctic Monkeys return from their long hiatus, Jake Oliver goes back in time to look at where it all began

By

Photo: Album Artwork
Photo: Album Artwork

When Arctic Monkeys first burst on to the scene way back in 2006, nobody could’ve predicted the influence they would have on British music. Now, 12 years later, with European tour dates being announced and a new record on the way, it’s time to go back and re-examine why their first album is still to this day so brilliant.

Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not is very much the soundtrack to teenage life during the early 2000s and indeed today. It’s an album that in itself manages to charter the chaos of a night out on the town, an integral part of those formative years. The rolling drums and slashing guitar introduction to ‘The View From The Afternoon’ capture that excitement which confronts anyone getting ready to go out. It’s a great setup of relentless energy from all members of the band that never seems to take a break.

Even when it does, there’s a persistent sense of coolness that manages to compensate for the slower pace. Turner’s bittersweet charm when confronted with a moody girlfriend on ‘Mardy Bum’ still squeezes in a bit of power towards the end, and whilst ‘Riot Van’ may be my choice for the weakest song on the album, the nonchalant nature of being caught by police does just enough to keep me hooked.

The cohesiveness of the group is really what allows them to flourish. The blistering guitar work from Jamie Cook, original bassist Andy Nicholson, and Turner himself, with Nick O’Malley on drums, is reminiscent of classic garage rock and punk. There’s a grassroots feeling with Arctic Monkeys, who had already been working diligently since 2002 to get their name out there. Not since Oasis – dare I say it – had there been a band of this calibre making such massive movements in the industry.

Talking about getting drunk or getting into fights was nothing new in the genre at the time. In a way, Arctic Monkeys aren’t the most innovative and groundbreaking band everyone insists they are. That’s not to undermine their success or their ongoing legacy, but their debut didn’t exactly push any boundaries. Much like some of their contemporaries — like The Strokes, for example — Arctic Monkeys came out around the time of a rock revival of sorts.

What was pioneering about Arctic Monkeys, however, was how exactly they marketed themselves. From as early as 2002, the band were handing out demos and tracks to everyone and anyone. Using MySpace, both the band and fans could share and interact like never before; harnessing this DIY vibe was probably integral to their stratospheric rise to fame. Acting as trendsetters in this respect, this is a method that even today, bands have tried to emulate themselves with moderate success.

With such a tight sense of production and style, the final piece to the puzzle is Turner’s frank and honest lyricisms. Whatever relies not only on the musical talent of the band, but the observations Turner makes on his night-time (mis)adventures. The ongoing monologue of ‘From The Ritz To The Rubble” describing Turner’s rejection from a club has all the swagger and confidence you’d come to expect from a drunken lad.

Or how about the laughable “Get on your dancing shoes, you sexy little swine”, bearing all the cringe of every guy that’s ever tried to woo a girl with his words when pissed? His lyrical prowess is something that has persisted for the entirety of his career, a talent that Turner has perfected well.

There’s very much a timeless element to the album. Between its initial release and today, not much has changed in terms of clubbing or the experiences of adolescence. People are still awkwardly dancing, guys are still desperately trying to pull and bouncers are still jerks.

Whatever is an album that allows us to relive these moments at any point, without the inevitable hangover and instant regret that usually comes following a night out. Moreover, the album started  a phenomenon that is still thriving to this day, and one that I very much doubt will ever die.

As Arctic Monkeys begin to make their long-awaited return to the world, I’d like to end with a quote from the man himself: “That rock’n’roll. It just won’t go away”.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 1 February, 2018 in Music, Record Reappraisal by

Related posts

  • Record Reappraisal: Indigo Girls – Swamp Ophelia25th September 2017 Record Reappraisal: Indigo Girls – Swamp Ophelia Elizabeth Gibson looks beyond the hype to the quiet beauty of Indigo Girls' fifth album
  • Interview: The Rills20th November 2017 Interview: The Rills We sat down with upcoming Lincoln lads The Rills to talk rough starts, shit jobs and Arctic Monkeys
  • Record Reappraisal: Razorlight – Razorlight15th September 2016 Record Reappraisal: Razorlight – Razorlight Tariq Salarbux revisits Razorlight's sophomore album, the 2000s, and the birth of landfill indie
  • Record Reappraisal: Belle & Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister5th December 2016 Record Reappraisal: Belle & Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister Twenty years on, head music editor Joe Casson revisits the Glaswegian indie darlings' high watermark, a singular work of delicate loneliness and wry observation that demands your devotion
  • Record Reappraisal: Oasis – Be Here Now17th October 2016 Record Reappraisal: Oasis – Be Here Now As one of the most hyped albums of the 1990s is reissued, Callum Oliver asks: should it be remembered as the most disappointing too?
  • Live: NME Awards Tour15th February 2016 Live: NME Awards Tour Saturday’s NME Awards Tour showcase was an evening of nostalgia and new beginnings
  • Tracks of the Week: 27th February27th February 2017 Tracks of the Week: 27th February Love and uncertainty: melancholy music and intriguing themes prevail in a week of releases from the old and new of the musical spectrum
  • Live: The Bohicas22nd October 2015 Live: The Bohicas This band are destined to be bombarded with comparisons, but no one in the room seemed to be taking this as a negative
  • Live: Hey Rosetta!22nd October 2015 Live: Hey Rosetta! Hey Rosetta!'s massive sound can't and shouldn't be held within the confines of Sound Control
  • Interview: Wolf Alice10th October 2015 Interview: Wolf Alice "I feel like everyone calls every band with a guitar in it ‘90s’. What did they call everyone that had a guitar in the 90s? 70s fucking wannabes?"