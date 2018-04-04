Live Review: Kasabian

23rd March, Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Kasabian, from their first album back in 2004 to the present day, are certainly one of those go-to desert island bands. They have toured in huge arenas and festivals, and the chance to see them perform in an intimate venue holding only 1000 people offered the chance at a new experience entirely.

Like most at Kasabian gigs, their songs are proudly sung by their loyal fans for hours before they take to the stage. As the time fast approached and the band jumped up onto the stage the whole venue was literally shaking with excitement. We were treated to a few of their not-so-well-known songs, kicking off with, ‘Julie And The Mothman’, which might just be the first time Kasabian has given the song stage time in about eight years. ‘El Ray’ followed and Sergio’s immense melodic writing ability came into its own — that, coupled with Toms confident and energetic performance, set the tone for the rest of the show. The 1000 strong crowd loved every minute and sung every word of every song.

After a steady stream of hits after hits, the boys mixed it up even more, giving a live rendition debut to ‘Acid Turkish Bath. Then, picking the tempo back up, the room was soon bouncing again, this time to that unmistakable bass line of ‘Clubfoot’. Beer, plastic cups, and clothing flew across the room, and in what felt like a blink of an eye later the band left us with ‘L.S.F’, the crowd singing the melody long after the band had left the stage.

The boys from Leicester saved three big hitters for the encore. ‘Comeback kid’ kicked the audience back into life, followed by ‘Vlad the Impaler’ (a personal favourite of mine), before leaving us with ‘Fire’ to finish what was a top class night and a top class performance.

To see Kasabian in such an intimate setting was an absolute treat. It was made even more special by the fact that the band seemed to be having as much fun as their fans. Just three months into 2018 and I’m struggling to think of a gig that will top Kasabian this year

9/10