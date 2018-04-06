The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Live review: The Howl & The Hum

The Howl & The Hum return to their hometown to play a sold-out gig amongst friends at The Fulford Arms

By

Photo: Olivia White @ The Mancunion
Photo: Olivia White @ The Mancunion

Sam Griffiths sauntered on the stage just as the lights cut to black and re-lit to portray the intriguing, cinematic quartet The Howl & The Hum. The sold-out Fulford Arms awaited their first cue to be plunged into The Hum’s world of curious narratives, rip-roaring riffs, and a performance that would linger in the consciousness for months to come.

The Howl & The Hum exhibited their electrifying anthology, consisting of both previously released material, such as the screeching ‘Manea’, newest single ‘Portrait I’, an EP heavily supported by Tom Robinson on his BBC6 show, and anxiously awaited new tracks.

The new songs that The Howl & The Hum have to offer really demonstrate their versatility and Sam’s compelling lyricism. From the heart-breaking, delicate, nostalgic ‘Sweet Fading Silver’ to the raw, angsty, frenzied performance of ‘Murder’, this band compile perfectly executed literary works together with the embellishment of howling guitar licks and heart-resonating drum beats.

The Howl & The Hum’s vivid storytelling certainly isn’t going unnoticed, given their rightly deserved spots on a vast range of upcoming festivals over the summer months, including Latitude, Barn on the Farm, Standon Calling, Citadel, Liverpool Sound City, and Live at Leeds, the latter just 35 days away (but who’s counting…right?).

Given the quartet’s relatively short time-span as The Howl and The Hum, only now reaching eighteen months, it is fair to say the band have succeeded in acquiring a ‘cult’ fan base and impressive support.

Rather than describe The Howl & The Hum’s work as a collection of songs, we should continue to refer to their discography as an anthology or collection of literary pieces. Because of vocalist Sam Griffiths’ ability to concoct entirely different discourses for different characters across songs, the term ‘songs’ seems not an entirely accurate description of their work. This is what makes their leading  distinct, quirky, and incredibly fascinating soundscape.

Frontman Sam is undeniably a character himself. Arm, finger, and ankle spasms are coupled with melting facial expressions from the very moment the band play their first chord. Their opening alt-pop piece ‘Hall of Fame’ eased the audience into their set, but by the three-quarter mark the audience was plunged through heavy dystopian fictions of wanting to be a shark, the consequences of shooting at a storm, and (a personal favourite) their contrasting performances of ‘Murder’ and ‘Sweet Fading Silver’. The live performance of both anthems presented the crowd with the sheer enthusiasm, complexity, and passion these four musicians possess. Sam’s disposition almost acts as a caricature captivating the viewer as they’re left powerless to look away.

As they say, there’s a fine line between genius and insanity.

10/10

Tags: , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 6 April, 2018 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Preview: The Howl & The Hum25th January 2018 Preview: The Howl & The Hum If a musical hotspot like Manchester has left their Jimmy’s show this weekend on ‘Waiting List Only’, you know you’re in for something worthwhile
  • Live review: The Night Café1st February 2018 Live review: The Night Café Laissez-faire indie down to a T
  • Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings2nd March 2017 Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings Their consistency is remarkable, but on album number three The Orwells' determinedness to stick to their guns sees them shoot themselves in the foot, writes Callum Oliver
  • Live: Honeyblood14th December 2016 Live: Honeyblood With their refreshingly modest and empowering performance, Honeyblood are ones to watch, writes Nancy Colbert
  • Album: Pixies – EP-226th January 2014 Album: Pixies – EP-2 With the second release from the band in under a year, is EP-2 the new sound of the Pixies?
  • Review: DMA’S – In The Air15th February 2018 Review: DMA’S – In The Air 'In The Air' is a beautifully tranquil release amid DMA'S' growing hype
  • Live Review: Liam Gallagher21st December 2017 Live Review: Liam Gallagher Did what it said on the tin… unadulterated brilliance, as you were
  • Live Review: PVRIS28th December 2017 Live Review: PVRIS Pvris came to the Apollo Manchester to play the biggest show of their career so far.
  • Live: NME Awards Tour15th February 2016 Live: NME Awards Tour Saturday’s NME Awards Tour showcase was an evening of nostalgia and new beginnings
  • Live review: The Charlatans2nd February 2018 Live review: The Charlatans The Charlatans come back to Madchester, entering their second golden age