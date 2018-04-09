ScienceX at the Trafford Centre

The free event, organised by the University of Manchester’s Faculty of Science and Engineering, comes to the intu Trafford Centre on the 14th and15th April

Now in its third year, ScienceX, the weekend-long festival’s, has a line-up filled with fun family-friendly activities to show people what science and engineering is all about. Visitors can get busy coding robots, flying planes in a simulator, experience virtual reality or even build and ‘drive’ their own race car.

“At ScienceX, we hope to showcase what science and engineering is really all about and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers with our exciting programme of fun, hands-on activities”, says Francesca Guratsky, Social Responsibility Project Manager for the Faculty of Science and Engineering and the ScienceX organiser.

Other activities included in the action packed line-up include the opportunity to have a go at making your own new material, power a nuclear reactor and see how much energy you can generate or hold a piece of space rock. On Sunday, guests can get a little messy and have a play around with Oobleck, a non-Newtonian liquid that also acts as a solid.

Though this is an event for all ages and open to all who are interested, Guratsky wants this event to inspire the next generation of scientists and especially younger people who may usually be put off by the world of science.

“…we would like to engage with people who wouldn’t usually attend a science and engineering festival and young people who may not have considered exploring educational or career opportunities in these areas.”

The festival is free to attend and will be held at the intu Trafford Centre on the 14th and 15th of April. You can find the full line-up, schedule and further details on their website and Facebook event.